Elite Consulting Partners, a leading national financial services transition consulting firm, announces Dale Dempsey as President.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Consulting Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Dale Dempsey to the role of President of Elite Consulting Partners. Dale has served as COO of Elite Consulting Partners for eight years and has established a reputation for leadership and success throughout the financial services industry.

During his tenure at Elite Consulting Partners, Dale has proved critical to the company's rapid growth trajectory. Among his many responsibilities, Dale oversees key industry relationships for Elite Consulting Partners and has become an expert in financial services trends and insights, earning him the nickname as the company 'Investopedia'. Additionally, Dale is a frequent co-host on the firm's podcast, "Advisor Talk with Frank LaRosa", and also serves as part of the leadership team for Elite Consulting Partners sister-company, Practice Dynamics.

"Dale has been essential to helping me establish Elite Consulting Partners as the premier recruiting and consulting firm for financial advisors," expresses Elite Consulting Partners CEO Frank LaRosa. "His dedication to constant learning and commitment to over-achieve for every client has earned him the well-deserved position of professional credibility he holds in the industry. I look forward to many more years with Dale at my side guiding Elite Consulting Partners to even greater achievements."

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. Elite Consulting Partners prides itself on offering unparalleled service, unbiased advice, and expert guidance to both advisors and corporate clients in order to ensure each client's objectives and goals are realized during their due-diligence and transition process.

Practice Dynamics is a turnkey solution for financial advisors, RIAs, Broker-Dealers, and OSJs seeking to establish, grow, and optimize their practice performance while reducing costs and maximizing business efficiencies. Practice Dynamics' services and solutions are customizable, scalable, and expertly address all aspects of business operations and performance, from office set-up, technology, and telecommunications to marketing, branding, accounting, and succession.

To learn more about Elite Consulting Partners visit www.eliteconsultingpartners.com . To learn more about Practice Dynamics visit www.advisorpracticedynamics.com .

