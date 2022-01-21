Charlie Health Appoints Ley Cray as Director of LGBTQIA+ Programming

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the first and only virtual mental health clinic for patients who need intensive mental health care, is excited to appoint Ley Cray as Director of LGBTQIA+ Programming. A trauma-informed yoga instructor, mindfulness coach, and certified philosophical consultant, Ley is on a mission to re-shape mental health care into an accessible, affirming practice for all young adults, with a specific focus on the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth. Ley joins the Charlie Health team at a critical moment, with recent research finding that LGBTQIA+ youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to non-LGBTQIA+ youth ( source ).

Beyond her role at Charlie Health, Cray teaches Trans Yoga and Queer Mindfulness classes and is co-founder of the Mind Body Ecology Institute. Cray received her Ph.D. in Philosophy at the Ohio State University and is currently pursuing her certification in Koru Mindfulness and Sexuality Counseling.

"As Charlie Health continues to expand, there's no one better to spearhead our LGBTQIA+ Programming than Ley," said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-Founder of Charlie Health. "She will be integral to innovating our mental health services for kids who need it most." In her new role, Cray will develop and lead therapy groups for Charlie Health patients (over half of whom are LGBTQIA+), their parents, and Charlie Health alumni. She'll also provide regular consultations for company staff on cutting-edge LGBTQIA+ concepts and care.

"The struggles of adolescents and young adults in LGBTQIA+ communities are real, and persistent lack of validation and proper mental health care is devastating. When our LGBTQIA+ youth seek help, they deserve the best, most compassionate care provided by the best, most knowledgeable providers," said Cray. "I'm honored to bring my expertise, lived experience, and passion to Charlie Health, leading and growing our services so that we may provide the most innovative, effective, and affirming care possible."

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health , founded in 2020, is the first and only virtual mental health clinic for high-acuity patients, enabling accessible care for millions. Charlie Health provides young people (11-28) struggling with mental health and substance use disorders personalized Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment programs consisting of group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, and psychiatric support. By providing individualized, quality, and affordable mental health support, Charlie Health ensures that sustainable healing is available to all.

