Vibrent Health Powers NIH Precision Nutrition Research Project to Accelerate Discoveries in Food and Dietary Patterns Vibrent Health's Digital Health Solutions Platform enables NIH Common Fund's Nutrition for Precision Health initiative to develop algorithms that explore and predict the role of dietary patterns and behaviors for optimal health

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrent Health, a health technology startup powering the future of precision health research, today announced that the company's Digital Health Solutions Platform (DHS Platform) will support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Common Fund's Nutrition for Precision Health, powered by the All of Us Research Program (NPH) . The NPH will explore the dietary health of All of Us participants to inform the development of evidence-based, personalized nutrition recommendations. The NIH is awarding $170 million over five years, pending the availability of funds, to clinics and centers across the country to conduct the study.

Vibrent Health develops digital health technology and research tools for health organizations, researchers, and research participants. Vibrent’s scalable technology platform for individual and population health provides actionable insights to help accelerate medical discoveries. Vibrent Health serves as the Participant Technology Systems Center for the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect participant health data to support clinical research studies.

The NPH program will build on recent advances in biomedical science – including artificial intelligence (AI), genetics and microbiome research – and will be the first ancillary study to leverage the large and diverse All of Us cohort and its existing data and infrastructure. The NPH program will add valuable data about the dietary habits of participants to the All of Us Research Program and use modern data mining techniques to develop and validate algorithms for clinical application.

"Our technology and expertise enable the NPH and the All of Us Research Program's nationwide network of health research partners to recruit, electronically consent, engage and support the diverse participants of the precision nutrition cohort," said Vibrent Health CEO Praduman "PJ" Jain. "We came together around a common mission – to help people to utilize their personal data to improve health."

Vibrent Health's technology provides the data collection and engagement platform that will enable the data to be used to:

Examine individual differences observed in response to different diets by studying the interactions between diet, genes, proteins, microbiome, metabolism and other individual contextual factors

Use artificial intelligence (AI) to develop algorithms to predict individual responses to foods and dietary patterns

Validate algorithms for clinical application

Using Vibrent's DHS Platform, researchers will collect broad datasets on multiple potential predictive factors and combine it with existing data in the All of Us database to develop a more complete picture of how individuals respond to different foods or dietary routines.

"With the introduction of the Nutrition for Precision Health initiative, the All of Us Research Program is reaching an exciting new stage for a large cohort program. As the Participant Technology System Center (PTSC) for NIH All of us, Vibrent Health is in the critical position of delivering advanced technologies enabling researchers to remotely engage with diverse cohorts at a national scale. Together we'll collect unique valuable datasets and support participants in ways that would not be possible without our advanced digital tools," said Vibrent Health Vice President Mark Begale.

"Data-driven and tailored health is the future," says Jain. "Precision health research is key to helping individuals achieve optimal health through solutions designed to take into account data about many aspects of health, including fitness, mental well-being, sleep, diet and metabolic health based on their biology and individual needs."

All of Us and Nutrition for Precision Health, powered by the All of Us Research Program, are service marks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Vibrent Health award is supported by NIH Common Fund supplement 1 OT2 OD030043-01S8.

About Vibrent Health

