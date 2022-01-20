USAGov's Tips to Jump-Start Your 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days unfold into the new year, it can be hard to prioritize the things that need to be done first. From applying for financial help to renewing personal documents, the to-do list can become daunting. If you're unsure of where to begin, USAGov has reminders of what government programs and information to add to the top of your list.

Do you qualify for government benefits? You may be eligible to receive medical assistance, help with bills, food and housing. Learn which benefits are available to you and how to apply. If you are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, understand what relief is still available . You may beLearn which benefits are available to you and how to apply. If you are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Create a my Social Security account. You can create a free and secure account that can be accessed from any device at any time. Manage benefits, request a replacement card or view application status all from your personal my Social Security account. You canthat can be accessed from any device at any time. Manage benefits, request a replacement card or view application status all from your personalSocial Security account.

Prepare for tax season. Tax season starts on January 24, 2022 and now is the time to prepare your tax records . Along with Form W-2, health insurance statements and other compensation documents, be sure to include documentation on Total Advance Child Tax Credit payments and 2021 Economic Impact Payment. Tax season starts onand now is the time to. Along with Form W-2, health insurance statements and other compensation documents, be sure to include documentation on Total Advance Child Tax Credit payments and 2021 Economic Impact Payment.

Invest in your mental health. Take this time at the start of the year to prioritize your mental health. COVID-19 as well as many other factors have impacted the physical and mental health of many people. Find the support you need through different forms of treatment. Take this time at the start of the year to prioritize your mental health. COVID-19 as well as many other factors have impacted the physical and mental health of many people.through different forms of treatment.

