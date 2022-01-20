NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!

Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.66 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted 2020 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.36 per diluted share. The 2020 adjusted results exclude a $278 million pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)
Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

Reported net income for the full year 2021 was $6.5 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share. These full year results compare to adjusted full year 2020 net income of $5.6 billion, or $8.19 per diluted share, which excludes the impairment charge.

"The Union Pacific team concluded its most profitable year ever in 2021.  We produced double digit fourth quarter revenue growth by leveraging our great rail franchise to generate positive business mix and core pricing gains, despite ongoing global supply chain challenges that impacted volumes," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer.  "For the third consecutive year we improved our fuel consumption rate, taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint and meet the goals of our 2021 Climate Action Plan.  While our safety and operational performance in 2021 did not meet expectations, we look to convert recent progress into sustained improvement in 2022.  Although uncertainty remains around COVID variants and supply chain disruptions, we see a positive demand environment in 2022 and continued traction from business development efforts driving growth as we deliver value to all our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Financial Results: Strong Revenue Growth Drives Fourth Quarter Records for Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Adjusted Fourth Quarter 2020*

  • Operating revenue of $5.7 billion was up 12% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially offset by lower volumes.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 4%.
  • Union Pacific's 57.4% operating ratio deteriorated 180 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 100 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $2.4 billion was up 7%.
  • The company repurchased 5.8 million shares in fourth quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $1.4 billion.

* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.

Operating Performance: Network Recovery Efforts Slowed by COVID Impacts to Crew Availability
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Quarterly freight car velocity of 197 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 9% decline.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,319 feet, a 2% increase.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,046 car miles per employee, a 1% improvement
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

2021 Full Year Summary

Financial Results: Revenue Growth and Margin Improvement Drives Records for Operating Income, Operating Ratio, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Full Year 2021 Compared to Adjusted Full Year 2020*

  • Operating revenue of $21.8 billion was up 12% driven by volume growth, higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.
  • Union Pacific's 57.2% operating ratio improved 130 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 140 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $9.3 billion was up 15%.
  • Union Pacific's capital program in 2021 totaled $3.0 billion.
  • The company repurchased 33.3 million shares in 2021 at an aggregate cost of $7.3 billion.

* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.

Operating Performance: Network Operations Challenged by Weather Events, Wildfires, COVID Impacted Crew Availability, and Supply Chain Disruptions
Full Year 2021 Compared to Full Year 2020

  • Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.98 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.90 for full year 2020.
  • Freight car velocity of 203 daily miles per car, an 8% decline.
  • Locomotive productivity was 133 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% decline.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,334 feet, a 6% increase.
  • Workforce productivity was 1,038 car miles per employee, a 10% improvement.
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.  These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,


4th Quarter



Full Year


For the Periods Ended December 31,


2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%


Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues


$

5,297



$

4,803




10

%


$

20,244



$

18,251




11

%

Other



436




338




29




1,560




1,282




22


Total operating revenues



5,733




5,141




12




21,804




19,533




12


Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits



1,070




1,021




5




4,158




3,993




4


Depreciation



556




557




-




2,208




2,210




-


Fuel



597




332




80




2,049




1,314




56


Purchased services and materials



538




492




9




2,016




1,962




3


Equipment and other rents



230




220




5




859




875




(2)


Other



302




513




(41)




1,176




1,345




(13)


Total operating expenses



3,293




3,135




5




12,466




11,699




7


Operating Income



2,440




2,006




22




9,338




7,834




19


Other income



83




66




26




297




287




3


Interest expense



(295)




(279)




6




(1,157)




(1,141)




1


Income before income taxes



2,228




1,793




24




8,478




6,980




21


Income taxes



(517)




(413)




25




(1,955)




(1,631)




20


Net Income


$

1,711



$

1,380




24



$

6,523



$

5,349




22



























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic


$

2.67



$

2.05




30

%


$

9.98



$

7.90




26

%

Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.66



$

2.05




30



$

9.95



$

7.88




26


Weighted average number of shares - basic



640.4




672.2




(5)




653.8




677.3




(3)


Weighted average number of shares - diluted



642.1




674.1




(5)




655.4




679.1




(3)


Dividends declared per share


$

1.18



$

0.97




22



$

4.29



$

3.88




11



























Operating Ratio



57.4

%



61.0

%



(3.6)

pts



57.2

%



59.9

%



(2.7)

pts

Effective Tax Rate



23.2

%



23.0

%



0.2




23.1

%



23.4

%



(0.3)


UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




4th Quarter



Full Year


For the Periods Ended December 31,


2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%


Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Grain & grain products


$

889



$

801




11

%


$

3,181



$

2,829




12

%

Fertilizer



176




161




9




697




660




6


Food & refrigerated



259




243




7




998




937




7


Coal & renewables



485




357




36




1,780




1,534




16


Bulk



1,809




1,562




16




6,656




5,960




12


Industrial chemicals & plastics



507




461




10




1,943




1,845




5


Metals & minerals



481




378




27




1,811




1,580




15


Forest products



351




307




14




1,357




1,160




17


Energy & specialized markets



558




515




8




2,212




2,037




9


Industrial



1,897




1,661




14




7,323




6,622




11


Automotive



469




486




(3)




1,761




1,680




5


Intermodal



1,122




1,094




3




4,504




3,989




13


Premium



1,591




1,580




1




6,265




5,669




11


Total


$

5,297



$

4,803




10

%


$

20,244



$

18,251




11

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Grain & grain products



213




216




(1)

%



805




745




8

%

Fertilizer



48




44




9




201




193




4


Food & refrigerated



48




48




-




189




185




2


Coal & renewables



215




190




13




819




797




3


Bulk



524




498




5




2,014




1,920




5


Industrial chemicals & plastics



157




148




6




606




587




3


Metals & minerals



181




154




18




697




646




8


Forest products



63




59




7




250




220




14


Energy & specialized markets



137




137




-




559




539




4


Industrial



538




498




8




2,112




1,992




6


Automotive



182




202




(10)




701




692




1


Intermodal [a]



728




853




(15)




3,211




3,149




2


Premium



910




1,055




(14)




3,912




3,841




2


Total



1,972




2,051




(4)

%



8,038




7,753




4

%

Average Revenue per Car

























Grain & grain products


$

4,187



$

3,710




13

%


$

3,953



$

3,797




4

%

Fertilizer



3,705




3,647




2




3,470




3,427




1


Food & refrigerated



5,409




5,030




8




5,279




5,047




5


Coal & renewables



2,251




1,887




19




2,173




1,926




13


Bulk



3,457




3,139




10




3,305




3,104




6


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,242




3,125




4




3,207




3,144




2


Metals & minerals



2,659




2,448




9




2,598




2,445




6


Forest products



5,521




5,184




7




5,424




5,269




3


Energy & specialized markets



4,054




3,747




8




3,956




3,780




5


Industrial



3,522




3,331




6




3,467




3,324




4


Automotive



2,576




2,399




7




2,511




2,427




3


Intermodal [a]



1,541




1,284




20




1,403




1,267




11


Premium



1,748




1,497




17




1,601




1,476




8


Average


$

2,686



$

2,341




15

%


$

2,519



$

2,354




7

%



 [a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Millions, Except Percentages


2021



2020


Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

960



$

1,799


Short-term investments



46




60


Other current assets



2,545




2,355


Investments



2,241




2,164


Properties, net



54,871




54,161


Operating lease assets



1,787




1,610


Other assets



1,075




249


Total assets


$

63,525



$

62,398











Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity









Debt due within one year


$

2,166



$

1,069


Other current liabilities



3,578




3,104


Debt due after one year



27,563




25,660


Operating lease liabilities



1,429




1,283


Deferred income taxes



12,675




12,247


Other long-term liabilities



1,953




2,077


Total liabilities



49,364




45,440


Total common shareholders' equity



14,161




16,958


Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity


$

63,525



$

62,398











Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity



41.9

%



30.5

%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*



16.4

%



13.9

%



*

ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)


Millions,


Full Year


For the Periods Ended December 31,


2021



2020


Operating Activities









Net income


$

6,523



$

5,349


Depreciation



2,208




2,210


Deferred and other income taxes



154




340


Other - net



147




641


Cash provided by operating activities



9,032




8,540











Investing Activities









Capital investments*



(2,936)




(2,927)


Maturities of short-term investments



94




141


Purchases of short-term investments



(70)




(136)


Other - net



203




246


Cash used in investing activities



(2,709)




(2,676)











Financing Activities









Share repurchase programs



(7,291)




(3,705)


Debt issued



4,201




4,004


Dividends paid



(2,800)




(2,626)


Debt repaid



(1,299)




(2,053)


Net issuance of commercial paper



325




(127)


Debt exchange



(270)




(328)


Other - net



(24)




(67)


Cash used in financing activities



(7,158)




(4,902)











Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(835)




962


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



1,818




856


Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year


$

983



$

1,818











Free Cash Flow**









Cash provided by operating activities


$

9,032



$

8,540


Cash used in investing activities



(2,709)




(2,676)


Dividends paid



(2,800)




(2,626)


Free cash flow


$

3,523



$

3,238




*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $34 million in 2021 and $38 million in 2020.



**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)




4th Quarter



Full Year


For the Periods Ended December 31,


2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%


Operating/Performance Statistics

























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)



197




223




(12)

%



203




221




(8)

%

Average train speed (miles per hour) *



24.2




26.1




(7)




24.6




25.9




(5)


Average terminal dwell time (hours) *



24.4




22.4




9




23.7




22.7




4


Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)



129




142




(9)




133




137




(3)


Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



209,970




202,844




4




817,919




771,765




6


Train length (feet)



9,319




9,154




2




9,334




8,798




6


Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)



78




83




(5)

pts



73




81




(8)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)



58




74




(16)

pts



63




71




(8)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



1,046




1,032




1




1,038




947




10


Total employees (average)



29,989




29,753




1




29,905




30,960




(3)



























Locomotive Fuel Statistics

























Average fuel price per gallon consumed


$

2.53



$

1.45




74

%


$

2.23



$

1.50




49

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



228




222




3




888




849




5


Fuel consumption rate**



1.088




1.092




-




1.086




1.100




(1)



























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

























Grain & grain products



21,656




21,591




-

%



79,520




71,979




10

%

Fertilizer



3,185




2,932




9




12,387




12,024




3


Food & refrigerated



4,651




4,662




-




18,475




17,534




5


Coal & renewables



22,795




18,128




26




85,586




76,695




12


Bulk



52,287




47,313




11




195,968




178,232




10


Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,257




7,465




(3)




30,048




28,095




7


Metals & minerals



8,611




7,091




21




32,993




28,562




16


Forest products



6,458




6,206




4




25,863




23,527




10


Energy & specialized markets



9,420




9,200




2




37,902




36,527




4


Industrial



31,746




29,962




6




126,806




116,711




9


Automotive



3,830




4,337




(12)




14,879




14,835




-


Intermodal



16,977




19,854




(14)




73,620




75,198




(2)


Premium



20,807




24,191




(14)




88,499




90,033




(2)


Total



104,840




101,466




3

%



411,273




384,976




7

%



*

Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



**

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)




2021


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year


Operating Revenues





















Freight revenues


$

4,649



$

5,132



$

5,166



$

5,297



$

20,244


Other



352




372




400




436




1,560


Total operating revenues



5,001




5,504




5,566




5,733




21,804


Operating Expenses





















Compensation and benefits



1,026




1,022




1,040




1,070




4,158


Depreciation



549




550




553




556




2,208


Fuel



411




497




544




597




2,049


Purchased services and materials



490




478




510




538




2,016


Equipment and other rents



212




200




217




230




859


Other



320




284




270




302




1,176


Total operating expenses



3,008




3,031




3,134




3,293




12,466


Operating Income



1,993




2,473




2,432




2,440




9,338


Other income



51




125




38




83




297


Interest expense



(290)




(282)




(290)




(295)




(1,157)


Income before income taxes



1,754




2,316




2,180




2,228




8,478


Income taxes



(413)




(518)




(507)




(517)




(1,955)


Net Income


$

1,341



$

1,798



$

1,673



$

1,711



$

6,523























Share and Per Share





















Earnings per share - basic


$

2.01



$

2.73



$

2.58



$

2.67



$

9.98


Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.00



$

2.72



$

2.57



$

2.66



$

9.95


Weighted average number of shares - basic



667.6




658.5




648.7




640.4




653.8


Weighted average number of shares - diluted



669.2




660.1




650.3




642.1




655.4


Dividends declared per share


$

0.97



$

1.07



$

1.07



$

1.18



$

4.29























Operating Ratio



60.1

%



55.1

%



56.3

%



57.4

%



57.2

%

Effective Tax Rate



23.5

%



22.4

%



23.3

%



23.2

%



23.1

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




2021



1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year


Freight Revenues (Millions)





















Grain & grain products


$

766



$

795



$

731



$

889



$

3,181


Fertilizer



170




179




172




176




697


Food & refrigerated



235




251




253




259




998


Coal & renewables



341




423




531




485




1,780


Bulk



1,512




1,648




1,687




1,809




6,656


Industrial chemicals & plastics



435




498




503




507




1,943


Metals & minerals



375




467




488




481




1,811


Forest products



316




348




342




351




1,357


Energy & specialized markets



530




546




578




558




2,212


Industrial



1,656




1,859




1,911




1,897




7,323


Automotive



447




428




417




469




1,761


Intermodal



1,034




1,197




1,151




1,122




4,504


Premium



1,481




1,625




1,568




1,591




6,265


Total


$

4,649



$

5,132



$

5,166




5,297




20,244


Revenue Carloads (Thousands)





















Grain & grain products



203




204




185




213




805


Fertilizer



44




54




55




48




201


Food & refrigerated



45




48




48




48




189


Coal & renewables



174




198




232




215




819


Bulk



466




504




520




524




2,014


Industrial chemicals & plastics



140




156




153




157




606


Metals & minerals



146




182




188




181




697


Forest products



60




64




63




63




250


Energy & specialized markets



139




138




145




137




559


Industrial



485




540




549




538




2,112


Automotive



180




173




166




182




701


Intermodal [a]



796




878




809




728




3,211


Premium



976




1,051




975




910




3,912


Total



1,927




2,095




2,044




1,972




8,038


Average Revenue per Car





















Grain & grain products


$

3,782



$

3,894



$

3,937



$

4,187



$

3,953


Fertilizer



3,852




3,304




3,125




3,705




3,470


Food & refrigerated



5,234




5,226




5,246




5,409




5,279


Coal & renewables



1,958




2,134




2,298




2,251




2,173


Bulk



3,246




3,266




3,244




3,457




3,305


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,113




3,189




3,277




3,242




3,207


Metals & minerals



2,563




2,569




2,596




2,659




2,598


Forest products



5,244




5,463




5,457




5,521




5,424


Energy & specialized markets



3,828




3,944




3,996




4,054




3,956


Industrial



3,417




3,442




3,482




3,522




3,467


Automotive



2,485




2,479




2,500




2,576




2,511


Intermodal [a]



1,299




1,363




1,424




1,541




1,403


Premium



1,517




1,547




1,608




1,748




1,601


Average


$

2,413



$

2,449



$

2,528



$

2,686



$

2,519




 [a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP


Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*













Millions, Except Ratios

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,


for the Twelve Months Ended


2021



2020



2019


Net income


$

6,523



$

5,349



$

5,919


Add:













Income tax expense/(benefit)



1,955




1,631




1,828


Depreciation



2,208




2,210




2,216


Interest expense



1,157




1,141




1,050


EBITDA


$

11,843



$

10,331



$

11,013


Adjustments:













Other income, net



(297)




(287)




(243)


Interest on operating lease liabilities**



56




59




68


Adjusted EBITDA


$

11,602



$

10,103



$

10,838


Debt


$

29,729



$

26,729



$

25,200


Operating lease liabilities



1,759




1,604




1,833


Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,













net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($21), $195, and $124



(72)




637




400


Adjusted debt


$

31,416



$

28,970



$

27,433


Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.7




2.9




2.5















Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*














Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,




2021



2020



2019


Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.7




2.9




2.5


Factors Affecting Comparability:













Brazos yard impairment [a]



N/A




(0.1)




N/A


Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*



2.7




2.8




2.5




[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.



**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity







Millions, Except Percentages

2021

2020

2019

Net income

$

6,523

$

5,349

$

5,919

Average equity

$

15,560

$

17,543

$

19,276

Return on average common shareholders' equity


41.9%


30.5%


30.7%


Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*







Millions, Except Percentages

2021

2020

2019

Net income

$

6,523

$

5,349

$

5,919

Interest expense


1,157


1,141


1,050

Interest on average operating lease liabilities


54


64


76

Taxes on interest


(280)


(282)


(266)

Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted

$

7,454

$

6,272

$

6,779

Average equity

$

15,560

$

17,543

$

19,276

Average debt


28,229


25,965


23,796

Average operating lease liabilities


1,682


1,719


2,052

Average invested capital as adjusted

$

45,471

$

45,227

$

45,124

Return on invested capital as adjusted


16.4%


13.9%


15.0%


Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*


2021

2020

2019

Return on invested capital as adjusted


16.4%


13.9%


15.0%

Factors Affecting Comparability:







Brazos yard impairment [a]


N/A


0.4


N/A

Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted

16.4%

14.3%

15.0%



[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



*

ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP


Financial Performance*














Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(GAAP)

Impairment

(non-GAAP)

Operating expense


$

3,135



$

(278)




$

2,857


Operating income


2,006



278



2,284


Income taxes


413



69



482


Net income


1,380



209



1,589


Diluted EPS


2.05



0.31



2.36


Operating ratio



61.0

%



(5.4)


pts



55.6

%















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages

Reported results

Brazos Yard

Adjusted results


(GAAP)

Impairment

(non-GAAP)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020














Operating expense


$

11,699



$

(278)




$

11,421


Operating income


7,834



278



8,112


Income taxes


1,631



69



1,700


Net income


5,349



209



5,558


Diluted EPS


7.88



0.31



8.19


Operating ratio



59.9

%



(1.4)


pts



58.5

%

As of December 31, 2020














Shareholders' equity


$

16,958



$

209




$

17,167




*

The above tables reconcile our results for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020, and as of December 31, 2020, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301464512.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.