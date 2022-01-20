SoftwareReviews Reveals 2022's Best Search Engine Optimization Software

Conductor, SE Ranking, Siteimprove, Searchmetrics, Contentking, Surfer SEO are the 2022 Search Engine Optimization Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Search Engine Optimization Data Quadrant Awards, naming six vendors as Champions.

The following Search Engine Optimization vendors are the 2022 champions according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Conductor

SE Ranking

Siteimprove

Searchmetrics

ContentKing

Surfer SEO

SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional ratings from 26 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the vendor and the product.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +90, Conductor is loved by its customers for being caring and trustworthy. SE Ranking received a Net Emotional Footprint of +95 and exceeded user expectations for efficiency and effectiveness. Siteimprove received a Net Emotional Footprint of +93, ranked strongly for having integrity and fairness.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +92, Searchmetrics scored high for being transparent and saving time for their users. ContentKing received a Net Emotional Footprint of +88, scored high for being generous, and included client-friendly policies. Surfer SEO received a Net Emotional Footprint of +90, scored high for including product enhancement.

Search Engine optimization satisfied users with their innovation strategies, keeping pace with market direction and trends. However, the users were dissatisfied with vendors over-promising on their delivery.

What Is the Emotional Footprint Diamond?

The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors and a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end-users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory. Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award.

The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

