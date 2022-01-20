SNAPBOX SELF STORAGE CONTINUES GROWTH WITH ACQUISITIONS IN MARYLAND AND FLORIDA

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia based self storage operator, Snapbox Self Storage, continues their expansion up and down the East Coast with the acquisition of three early lease-up properties in Windsor Mill, MD, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Miami, FL. All three properties closed in December 2021.

Snapbox Self Storage - Windsor Mill , is located at 2760 Lord Baltimore Drive, Windsor Mill, MD, in the Windsor Mill neighborhood. Positioned in a great location and close to nearby cities Woodlawn, Lochearn, Randallstown, Catonsville, Millford Mill and near Western Baltimore. The 103,000 square-foot Class-A property with over 1,100 storage units was built in 2020 and is a drive-through climate controlled building. The facility was acquired from a local developer.

Snapbox Self Storage - Poinciana , is located at 1401 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL, in the Poinciana Park neighborhood and serving nearby neighborhoods Las Olas, Rio Vista, Harbordale, Croissant Park, Melrose Manors and Edgewood. Only a 15 minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale beach, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and the surrounding towns of Plantation and Davie make this an ideal location. Newly built in 2021, the 74,000 square-foot climate controlled Class-A property has 888 storage units in a variety of sizes. This facility was acquired from a local developer in the area.

Snapbox Self Storage - Aventura , is located at 19301 W. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, serving neighborhoods Aventura, Hallandale Beach, North Miami Beach, Ives Estates and Ojus. With close proximity to the Aventura Mall, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and a short drive to the beach making Snapbox Aventura an ideal place to store your personal belongings, golf clubs, or beach gear. This 82,000 square-foot climate controlled Class-A facility with over 1,000 storage units was built in 2019. This property was acquired from a local developer.

"Snapbox is very pleased with our continued expansion into Florida and Maryland with all three closings occurring in December. We see value in obtaining these early lease-up deals and inserting our operating platform to drive more growth and provide better customer service to our customers," said President & CEO Jake Ramage. "Snapbox continues to build relationships with merchant self storage developers in major markets that offer early lease-up or certificate-of-occupancy opportunities. We are looking forward to aggressively acquiring more self storage properties in 2022."

