SMARTTAB SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2022 SXSW PITCH

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTab, a startup that's pioneering wireless drug delivery, was selected as a finalist in the Health, Wearables, & Wellbeing category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track , where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, SmartTab was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SmartTab will present among four other companies in the Health, Wearables & Wellbeing category on March 12, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be presenting at the SXSW and honored to be the only Colorado startup selected. This is not only a great opportunity for us, but also the people that suffer from chronic health conditions that we look forward to helping with SmartTab's products."— Robert Niichel, Founder & CEO

About SmartTab

Veloce Corporation (dba "SmartTab" or the "Company") is currently engaged in the design, development and validation of next generation ingestible capsule drug delivery systems. Based in Denver, Colorado, it operates from their world-class innovation center for patient-centered delivery systems in various stages of clinical trials and FDA submission.

About SXSW

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com

