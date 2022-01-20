School Choice Fair at the Zoo to Feature Education Info, Family Fun Annual community event to feature school booths, entertainment, testimonials, and more

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Not far from Amazon parrots and ring-tailed lemurs, several hundred families and educators will join together to celebrate school choice at the Santa Ana Zoo on Saturday, Jan. 29. This event marks the Orange County Parent Union's seventh annual school choice fair.

More than a dozen public schools and community groups will host informational booths at this year's fair, giving families the opportunity to explore learning options, ask questions, and receive support in their school search.

The event, which runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., is open to all families and attendees will receive free entrance to the zoo. More than 400 community members are expected to attend.

Speakers will include Mari Barker, president of the Orange County Board of Education; Lance Izumi, senior director of the Center for Education at the Pacific Research Institute; former State Senator Romero; and Larry Sand, president of the California Teachers Empowerment Network.

Besides school booths, the fair will feature face painting, a photo booth, snacks, raffle prizes, and a DJ. Throughout the event, student groups will showcase dance and talent performances, and parents will deliver testimonials on the impact of school choice for their family.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. Throughout School Choice Week, more than fifteen other cities across the country – including Colorado Springs, Las Vegas, and Jersey City – will hold similar fairs.

"School choice is about giving California parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children," said Cecilia "Ceci" Iglesias, founder of the Parent Union. "This school choice fair will allow parents and students to hear from all K-12 educational experts– school districts, public charter schools, homeschool organizations, and more. Especially in the aftermath of school closures, parents want options more than ever."

The Santa Ana Zoo is located at 1801 E. Chestnut Ave.

This event is hosted by Parent Union, a California organization with the mission of engaging, organizing, and training parents, students and community members to defend the constitutional right to a high-quality public education for all students.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

