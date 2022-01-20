Parent Company of AXY Wrap™ Names Bryce Malone Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE financial firm, Axylyum Charter, has announced that Bryce Malone has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. The parent company of the portfolio-wide, growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™, he formerly held the title of Managing Director.

"Since the company's inception, Bryce has been an integral part of Axylyum's rapid growth. His experience in business strategy and operations is key in supporting our firm's evolving needs. His promotion to Chief Operating Officer is well deserved. I am proud to work with such an honorable professional and look forward to what the future holds," stated Serge Petroff, CEO of Axylyum Charter.

Known throughout the private lending space, Bryce's experience includes over 25 years in the mortgage and financial services industries. Previously, he held the title of Vice President of Operations for First Residential Mortgage, dba Surepoint Lending, where he led a staff of nearly 200 mortgage professionals. From there, he made the transition from broker to banker, producing an average of $168MM monthly. At Surepoint Lending, Bryce oversaw all operations with a focus on investor and warehouse relations, secondary markets, impaired assets, and legal and compliance. In further developing impaired assets monetization, Mr. Malone became a Managing Partner for Right House Capital, a leading default asset liquidity company, where he later sold his stock options.

"AXY Wrap™ has really shaken up the industry—in the best possible way—and is being talked about in most private lending circles. It isn't easy to achieve what Axylyum has accomplished in such a short period of time. I am extremely proud of our success," stated Bryce.

A first for the industry, AXY Wrap™ enables lenders to expand their businesses by removing default risk – ultimately decreasing servicing expenses, carrying costs, and property disposition time. The firm recently announced that $500,000,000 in default protection was secured with AXY Wrap™ for Capital Mortgage Services of Texas, one of the largest private lenders in the country.

The firm has been mentioned in notable publications such as The New York Real Estate Journal, National Mortgage News, Mortgage Banker Magazine and Globe Street. They are proud members of the American Association of Private Lenders and the National Private Lenders Association.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with their growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™. Specifically designed for private money lenders, AXY Wrap™ supports portfolio expansion by removing default risk.

For more information about AXY Wrap™, please visit www.axylyum.com.

