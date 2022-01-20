NEXT WEEK: Colorado Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Attitude to National School Choice Week Celebrations

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, if someone is making choices for your child's education, shouldn't it be you? That's the message Colorado families and educators are bringing to their celebrations this National School Choice Week.

Colorado schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 463 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the most prominent events in Colorado will be a Colorado Springs school fair on Saturday, Jan. 22 featuring more than 70 schools for parents to consider in their school search.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, including the McNichols Civic Center Building.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"When it comes to offering flexible policies that provide families with a diverse array of education options, specifically within the public education sector, Colorado is a national leader," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "With flexible open enrollment policies for traditional public schools, a thriving public charter school sector, and a variety of online public school options––in addition to magnet, private, and home education––Centennial State parents have more options for their children's education than families in many other states. Within the past year, Colorado took even more steps to increase education options by expanding funding for charter schools."

Here in Colorado, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Thornton, LaSalle, Erie, and Platteville, and the county of Sedgwick.

