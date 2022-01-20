New Smile Train partnership with media company InspireMore aims to educate the public about clefts

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, has launched a new partnership with Dallas-based positive media outlet InspireMore to share stories from their programs in more than 70 countries.

Founded in 1999, Smile Train has reached over 1.5 million children with their unique model of sponsoring cleft surgery and related essential cleft care, while also training and empowering medical professionals on how to adequately treat clefts in their own communities. They also fund community health workers to identify and reach cleft-affected families who need support.

Smile Train was named as InspireMore's first-ever "Partner Cause of the Year," an honor which includes a fully integrated and custom year-long partnership focused on aligning the entire InspireMore platform with Smile Train's work.

"We know that clefts impact millions of lives across the globe, yet many people simply do not know about the condition. Clefts can cause difficulties eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking for the 1 in 700 babies born with one each year," said Phil Carroll, Senior Vice President of Communications at Smile Train. "This new partnership with InspireMore will help us educate the public about clefts while helping spread awareness of the free, life-changing cleft surgery we provide in addition to services like speech therapy, emotional and nutritional support, and orthodontic care. We look forward to the positive news stories to come from this partnership."

"Since March 2014, InspireMore has reached more than 500 million people around the world with positive news and inspirational content, and we are so happy to partner with Smile Train to share their stories from the field. The web is full of negative and divisive media, and we aim to be the antidote to that problem by publishing only positive media that spreads hope and optimism," said Hunter Stensrud, Co-Founder of InspireMore. "We know that clefts are a life-threatening condition, and the work of Smile Train is a testament to how donor support can improve the lives of children in need of help. After considering a wide range of causes to support with our 'Partner Cause of the Year' honor, the work of Smile Train stood out for its simple yet extremely important focus on making the lives of cleft-affected people better. The stories we will share as part of this partnership will show the public how a basic surgery can create the most impactful 'before and after' cases you have ever seen, while showcasing the ongoing services needed to support patients. These articles will also highlight how the public can help people with clefts, and we know our readers will be as passionate as we are about Smile Train's work."

About Smile Train

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

About InspireMore

InspireMore is an online media publisher widely considered one of the web's top "good news/positive" publishers. Whereas much of today's media is controversial, negative, and even depressing, InspireMore is the opposite of that. Each month, through a daily email, articles, videos, and lists, InspireMore reaches millions of people looking for a positive, uplifting take on the news and digital media. It is all aimed to inspire our readers to live a better life, one filled with optimism and hope... and 9.5 out of 10 people are happier and more optimistic after consuming InspireMore. To learn more, please visit InspireMore.com.

