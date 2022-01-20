New Hampshire Governor Sununu's "School Choice Week" Proclamation Highlights Importance of Effective Education Options New Hampshire families, teachers to hold more than 100 events during twelfth annual celebration of school choice

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Sununu has joined dozens of other governors and city and county leaders nationwide in recognizing Jan. 23-Jan. 29 as School Choice Week. His official declaration of "New Hampshire School Choice Week" recognizes that every child should have access to effective education options, and marks the sixth consecutive year the week has been proclaimed in New Hampshire.

Gov. Sununu's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide, including the creation of New Hampshire's Educational Freedom Account (EFA) program, which allows eligible students to receive education savings accounts for use toward tutoring, educational therapy, textbooks, private school tuition, and more.

New Hampshire families, schools, and community organizers will celebrate School Choice Week with more than 100 events and activities, such as pep rallies, school fairs, contests, and online meet-ups. These events seek to inspire conversation about the educational choices parents want for their children, and encourage families to play an active role in their children's education.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the Week, raising awareness about opportunity in education. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

"We are excited that New Hampshire families will be using the Week to speak up for their children's needs and learn more about their school options," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful for Gov. Sununu's recognition that educational opportunity and choice are crucial for children to thrive and be prepared for the future."

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire .

