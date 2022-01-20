MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Another Record Year

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $22.2 million for 2021. Year-end results represent:
- 12.38% return on average equity
- 1.32% return on average assets
- $2.65 per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
- $20.94 per common share tangible book value
Net interest income of $53.5 million is up over 16% from last year. Steady loan rates and reduced funding costs propelled the net interest margin higher by 40 basis points to 3.61% in December 2021, versus 3.21% a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%.
"Going forward, the Company's balance sheet is positioned to respond well in a rising interest rate environment," said Tom Chmelik, CFO and Senior Executive VP of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "When the Federal Reserve initiates a rate increase, it should have a positive impact on the Company's earnings."
The portfolio of hotel loans continues to perform well, and asset quality remains pristine – as nonperforming assets represent a mere 0.05% of total assets.
The loan portfolio grew 4.1% in 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, originations of $526 million were offset by paydowns and sales of $364 million. Paydowns in 2021 were significantly higher than normal, which was anticipated after the much lower than normal paydowns experienced in 2020. The balance of PPP loans at year-end was $58 million.
Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 38% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits, and 77% of total deposits are core deposits.
"The team committed significant time and energy to helping our customers navigate the PPP debt forgiveness process," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "While this is core to relationship banking, it was counter-productive to balance sheet growth in the short-run. We are very pleased to see the return of robust demand for traditional loans as businesses regain their footing and turn to us to support their growth."
The Company is also mapping out strategic initiatives in other areas. On October 25, 2021, the Company unveiled Avenu™ - its Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform for fintechs. Avenu™ is a proprietary solution purpose built for its fintech partners. With Avenu™, fintech's can be up-and-running as quickly as 60 days. The Company is planning to go live with Avenu™ in the third quarter of 2022. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.
"The solution that the Avenu™ team is developing will be transformational for the Company and the fintech community," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We're demystifying the banking process by offering fintechs modern API connectivity to our robust fintech core. We're also providing a purpose-built training program on banking and compliance that will bring the fintech's team up-to-speed on all they need to know to operate in this space. The net result for the Company should be a significant increase in low-cost deposits and a new source for fee income."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30,
2021
March 31, 2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
61,827
$
67,992
$
120,121
$
118,399
$
75,935
Federal funds sold
31,372
65,725
56,164
51,598
31,593
Total cash and cash equivalents
93,199
133,717
176,285
169,997
107,528
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
99,913
171,603
165,791
180,028
147,414
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
20,349
21,148
21,181
21,449
22,520
Restricted equity securities, at cost
15,609
9,972
9,994
9,642
4,616
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
57,006
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,697, $11,428, $11,133,
$13,215, and $12,877, respectively
1,341,760
1,246,331
1,256,436
1,299,169
1,230,379
Premises and equipment, net
14,863
14,795
13,929
13,975
14,289
Other real estate owned, net
775
1,158
1,158
1,180
1,180
Accrued interest and other receivables
7,701
4,718
8,752
9,349
9,604
Computer software, net of amortization
2,493
1,165
—
—
—
Bank owned life insurance
36,241
35,987
35,736
25,518
25,341
Other assets
14,499
16,605
18,433
12,722
23,288
Total Assets
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
530,678
$
475,157
$
486,001
$
492,463
$
370,497
Interest bearing DDA deposits
69,232
63,622
68,028
69,180
70,307
Savings and NOW deposits
85,175
79,556
72,353
72,259
74,099
Money market deposits
267,730
310,776
310,303
342,468
426,600
Time deposits
459,148
485,255
528,247
561,772
496,743
Total deposits
1,411,963
1,414,366
1,464,932
1,538,142
1,438,246
Subordinated debt
29,294
40,635
40,576
14,841
14,834
Other liabilities
17,357
18,169
22,559
17,868
22,420
Total Liabilities
1,458,614
1,473,170
1,528,067
1,570,851
1,475,500
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,466
29,462
29,446
29,437
29,130
Capital surplus
67,668
67,152
66,667
66,233
66,116
Retained earnings
64,194
59,920
55,676
49,090
44,179
Accumulated other comprehensive income
197
232
576
155
977
Total Stockholders' Equity
188,788
184,029
179,628
172,178
167,665
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30,
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
61,743
$
59,634
$
15,532
$
15,162
$
15,257
$
15,792
$
15,933
Interest on investment securities
2,322
2,007
610
585
597
530
519
Interest on federal funds sold
134
431
61
38
20
15
15
Total interest income
64,199
62,072
16,203
15,785
15,874
16,337
16,467
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
229
317
59
60
55
55
108
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
165
221
38
38
47
42
52
Interest on money market deposits
772
2,162
127
148
220
277
418
Interest on time deposits
7,613
12,322
1,574
1,795
1,994
2,250
2,583
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
—
107
—
—
—
—
—
Interest on subordinated debt
1,884
966
539
541
567
238
240
Total interest expense
10,663
16,095
2,337
2,582
2,883
2,862
3,401
Net interest income
53,536
45,977
13,866
13,203
12,991
13,475
13,066
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(1,175)
3,610
295
290
(2,080)
320
(2,950)
Net interest income after provision
for (recovery of) loan losses
54,711
42,367
13,571
12,913
15,071
13,155
16,016
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
2,426
1,916
624
642
621
539
509
Bank owned life insurance income
900
779
253
252
218
177
183
Loan swap fee income
83
3,510
83
—
—
—
833
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
6
—
3
—
—
3
—
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
847
33
413
(40)
130
344
—
Other fee income
1,848
1,213
247
632
586
383
378
Total other income
6,110
7,451
1,623
1,486
1,555
1,446
1,903
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,305
17,937
5,029
4,847
4,663
4,767
4,746
Furniture and equipment expenses
2,468
2,128
726
716
500
526
601
Advertising and marketing
1,565
1,003
450
438
402
275
290
Occupancy expenses
1,541
1,270
449
399
387
306
360
Outside services
1,394
959
485
292
280
336
263
Administrative expenses
685
674
192
202
141
150
166
Other operating expenses
5,907
6,287
1,389
1,567
1,500
1,449
1,732
Total other expenses
32,865
30,258
8,720
8,461
7,873
7,809
8,158
Income before income tax expense
27,956
19,560
6,474
5,938
8,753
6,792
9,761
Income tax expense
5,785
3,843
1,660
1,155
1,627
1,342
2,051
Net Income
22,171
15,717
4,814
4,783
7,126
5,450
7,710
Preferred stock dividends
2,156
635
539
539
539
539
635
Net income available to common shareholders
$
20,015
$
15,082
$
4,275
$
4,244
$
6,587
$
4,911
$
7,075
Net income per common share,
basic and diluted
$
2.65
$
1.85
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.87
$
0.65
$
0.92
Weighted average number of common shares,
basic and diluted
7,559,310
8,131,334
7,595,062
7,571,214
7,546,452
7,523,547
7,700,470
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
$ Amount
% of
Total
Last
3 Mos
Last
12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
337,173
24.8
%
$
327,004
25.9
%
$
324,906
26.0
%
3.1
%
3.8
%
Residential real estate loans
300,389
22.1
%
223,029
17.6
%
183,531
14.7
%
34.7
%
63.7
%
Commercial real estate loans
534,188
39.3
%
494,766
39.1
%
466,898
37.4
%
8.0
%
14.4
%
Commercial industrial loans - Other
105,675
7.8
%
102,747
8.1
%
94,847
7.6
%
2.8
%
11.4
%
Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans
58,339
4.3
%
88,534
7.0
%
135,180
10.8
%
-34.1
%
-56.8
%
Consumer loans
23,171
1.7
%
27,740
2.3
%
44,073
3.5
%
-16.5
%
-47.4
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,358,935
100.0
%
$
1,263,820
100.0
%
$
1,249,435
100.0
%
7.5
%
8.8
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(11,697)
(11,428)
(12,877)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,478)
(6,061)
(6,179)
Net Loans
$
1,341,760
$
1,246,331
$
1,230,379
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
530,678
37.6
%
$
475,157
33.6
%
$
370,497
25.8
%
11.7
%
43.2
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
69,232
4.9
%
63,622
4.5
%
70,307
4.9
%
8.8
%
-1.5
%
Savings and NOW deposits
85,175
6.0
%
79,556
5.6
%
74,099
5.2
%
7.1
%
14.9
%
Money market accounts
270,045
19.1
%
310,776
22.0
%
426,600
29.7
%
-13.1
%
-36.7
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
285,395
20.2
%
295,454
20.9
%
213,077
14.8
%
-3.4
%
33.9
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
171,438
12.2
%
189,801
15.4
%
283,666
19.6
%
-9.7
%
-39.6
%
Total Deposits
$
1,411,963
100.0
%
$
1,414,366
100.0
%
$
1,438,246
100.0
%
-0.2
%
-1.8
%
BORROWINGS:
Subordinated debt
29,294
100.0
%
40,635
100.0
%
14,834
100.0
%
-27.9
%
97.5
%
Total Borrowings
$
29,294
100.0
%
$
40,635
100.0
%
$
14,834
100.0
%
-27.9
%
97.5
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,441,257
$
1,455,001
$
1,453,080
-0.9
%
-0.8
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,108,177
76.9
%
$
1,097,948
75.5
%
$
1,046,087
72.0
%
0.9
%
5.9
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
303,786
21.1
%
316,418
21.7
%
392,159
27.0
%
-4.0
%
-22.5
%
Subordinated debt (3)
29,294
2.0
%
40,635
2.8
%
14,834
1.0
%
-27.9
%
97.5
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,441,257
100.0
%
$
1,455,001
100.0
%
$
1,453,080
100.0
%
-0.9
%
-0.8
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
For the three months ended December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,203,764
$
15,532
5.12
%
$
1,311,726
$
15,933
4.83
%
Investment securities
115,712
610
2.09
%
85,084
519
2.43
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
192,442
61
0.13
%
171,933
15
0.03
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,511,918
$
16,203
4.25
%
$
1,568,743
$
16,467
4.18
%
Other assets
161,136
71,013
Total assets
$
1,673,054
$
1,639,756
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
69,532
$
59
0.34
%
$
71,906
$
108
0.60
%
Savings and NOW deposits
82,048
38
0.18
%
70,542
52
0.29
%
Money market deposit accounts
296,063
127
0.17
%
390,645
418
0.43
%
Time deposits
466,190
1,574
1.34
%
509,963
2,583
2.02
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
913,833
$
1,798
0.78
%
$
1,043,056
$
3,161
1.21
%
Subordinated debt
40,297
539
5.31
%
14,823
240
6.44
%
FHLB borrowings
1
—
—
4,511
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
954,131
$
2,337
0.97
%
$
1,062,390
$
3,401
1.27
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
532,216
428,726
Total liabilities
$
1,486,347
$
1,491,116
Stockholders' Equity
186,707
148,043
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,673,054
$
1,639,159
Interest Rate Spread
3.28
%
2.91
%
Net Interest Income
$
13,866
$
13,066
Net Interest Margin
3.64
%
3.31
%
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
3.49
%
3.19
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $74.1 million, related interest income of approximately $185,000, and $1.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the year ended December 31, 2021
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,165,907
$
61,743
5.30
%
$
1,219,525
$
59,634
4.89
%
Investment securities
99,902
2,322
2.32
%
76,414
2,007
2.63
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
216,436
134
0.06
%
135,688
431
0.32
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,482,245
$
64,199
4.33
%
$
1,431,627
$
62,072
4.34
%
Other assets
202,895
66,561
Total assets
$
1,685,140
$
1,498,188
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
67,897
$
229
0.34
%
$
37,431
$
317
0.85
%
Savings and NOW deposits
74,975
165
0.22
%
66,028
221
0.33
%
Money market deposit accounts
333,160
772
0.23
%
314,398
2,162
0.69
%
Time deposits
498,001
7,613
1.53
%
535,116
12,322
2.30
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
974,033
$
8,779
0.90
%
$
952,973
$
15,022
1.58
%
Subordinated debt
33,953
1,884
5.55
%
14,820
966
6.52
%
FHLB borrowings
—
—
—
6,189
107
1.73
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,007,986
$
10,663
1.06
%
$
973,982
$
16,095
1.65
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
498,031
375,046
Total liabilities
$
1,506,017
$
1,349,028
Stockholders' Equity
179,123
149,160
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,685,140
$
1,498,188
Interest Rate Spread
3.27
%
2.69
%
Net Interest Income
$
53,536
$
45,977
Net Interest Margin
3.61
%
3.21
%
Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)
3.48
%
3.21
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $123.5 million, related interest income of approximately $1.2 million, and $5.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the year ended December 31, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.56
$
0.92
$
2.65
$
1.85
Book value per common share
$
21.27
$
18.86
$
21.27
$
18.86
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
20.94
$
18.86
$
20.94
$
18.86
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,595,062
7,700,470
7,559,310
8,131,334
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,595,781
7,443,842
7,595,781
7,443,842
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.14
%
1.88
%
1.32
%
1.05
%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)
0.90
%
1.61
%
1.02
%
0.87
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.23
%
18.44
%
12.38
%
10.54
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
10.63
%
20.05
%
13.18
%
10.68
%
Yield on earning assets (annualized)
4.25
%
4.18
%
4.33
%
4.34
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
0.97
%
1.27
%
1.06
%
1.65
%
Net interest spread
3.28
%
2.91
%
3.27
%
2.69
%
Net interest margin (annualized)
3.64
%
3.31
%
3.61
%
3.21
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
3.49
%
3.19
%
3.48
%
3.21
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.38
%
0.46
%
0.36
%
0.50
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.07
%
1.99
%
1.95
%
2.02
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
56.31
%
54.50
%
55.10
%
56.67
%
Asset Quality
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
367.88
%
365.80
%
367.88
%
365.80
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
148.30
%
171.42
%
148.30
%
171.42
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
Other real estate owned
$
775
$
1,180
$
775
$
1,180
Non-performing assets
$
775
$
1,330
$
775
$
1,330
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.05
%
0.08
%
0.05
%
0.08
%
Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
0.05
%
0.09
%
0.05
%
0.09
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.86
%
1.03
%
0.86
%
1.03
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)
0.90
%
1.16
%
0.90
%
1.16
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
15.09
9.68
15.09
9.68
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
26
$
(1,480)
$
5
$
317
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.01
%
(0.45)
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)
0.01
%
(0.51)
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.06
%
14.60
%
16.06
%
14.60
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.23
%
13.61
%
15.23
%
13.61
%
Leverage ratio
12.89
%
10.78
%
12.89
%
10.78
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.23
%
13.61
%
15.23
%
13.61
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
24.59
$
16.91
$
24.59
$
16.91
Equity / assets
11.46
%
10.20
%
11.46
%
10.20
%
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)
11.88
%
11.12
%
11.88
%
11.12
%
Average equity / average assets
11.16
%
9.96
%
10.63
%
10.00
%
Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)
11.68
%
11.29
%
11.47
%
10.80
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
138
126
138
126
# Full service branch offices
6
7
6
7
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact
Loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,358,935
$
1,249,435
$
1,358,935
$
1,249,435
Less: PPP loans
58,339
135,180
58,339
135,180
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,300,596
$
1,114,255
$
1,300,596
$
1,114,255
Average loans held for investment (GAAP)
$
1,203,764
$
1,311,726
$
1,165,907
$
1,219,525
Less: Average PPP loans
74,064
157,787
123,538
116,690
Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
$
1,129,700
$
1,153,939
$
1,042,369
1,102,835
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net interest margin adjustment
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
13,866
$
13,066
$
53,536
$
45,977
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,015
1,363
4,973
2,598
Less: PPP interest income earned
185
394
1,235
1,167
Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
12,666
11,309
47,328
42,212
Average interest earning assets (GAAP)
1,511,918
1,568,743
1,482,245
1,431,627
Less: average PPP loans
74,064
157,787
123,538
116,690
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,437,854
1,410,956
1,358,707
1,314,937
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.64
%
3.31
%
3.61
%
3.21
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
3.49
%
3.19
%
3.48
%
3.21
%
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total asset adjustment
Total assets (GAAP)
$
1,647,402
$
1,643,165
$
1,647,402
$
1,643,165
Less: PPP loans
58,339
135,180
58,339
135,180
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,589,063
1,507,985
1,589,063
1,507,985
Total equity (GAAP)
188,788
167,665
188,788
167,665
Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
11.88
%
11.12
%
11.88
%
11.12
%
Average asset adjustment
Average assets (GAAP)
1,673,054
1,639,756
1,685,140
1,498,188
Less: average PPP loans
74,064
157,787
123,538
116,690
Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans
1,598,990
1,481,969
1,561,602
1,381,498
Total average equity (GAAP)
186,707
167,288
179,123
149,160
Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)
11.68
%
11.29
%
11.47
%
10.80
%
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Return on Average Assets, adjusted
Net income (GAAP)
$
4,814
$
7,710
$
22,171
$
15,717
Less: PPP fees recognized
1,015
1,363
4,973
2,598
Less: PPP interest income earned
185
394
1,235
1,167
Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)
3,614
5,953
15,963
11,952
Average total assets
1,673,054
1,639,756
1,685,140
1,498,188
Less: average PPP loans
74,064
157,787
123,538
116,690
Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
1,598,990
1,481,969
1,561,602
1,381,498
Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
0.90
%
1.61
%
1.02
%
0.87
%
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted
Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)
$
775
$
1,330
$
775
$
1,330
Total assets (GAAP)
1,647,402
1,643,165
1,647,402
1,643,165
Less: PPP loans
58,339
135,180
58,339
135,180
Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,589,063
1,507,985
1,589,063
1,507,985
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.05
%
0.09
%
0.05
%
0.09
%
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for loan losses, adjusted
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)
$
11,697
$
12,877
$
11,697
$
12,877
Total gross loans (GAAP)
1,358,935
1,249,435
1,358,935
1,249,435
Less: PPP loans
58,339
135,180
58,339
135,180
Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,300,596
1,114,255
1,300,596
1,114,255
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
0.90
%
1.16
%
0.90
%
1.16
%
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted
Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)
$
26
(1,480)
$
5
$
317
Total average gross loans (GAAP)
1,203,764
1,311,726
1,165,907
1,219,525
Less: average PPP loans
74,064
157,787
123,538
116,690
Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1,129,700
1,153,939
1,042,369
1,102,835
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)
0.01
%
(0.51)
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total common stockholders equity
$
161,525
140,402
$
161,525
$
140,402
Less: intangible assets
2,493
—
2,493
—
Tangible common stockholders equity
159,032
140,402
159,032
140,402
Shares outstanding
7,595,781
7,443,842
7,595,781
7,443,842
Tangible book value per common share
$
20.94
$
18.86
$
20.94
$
18.86
