HOTEL INDUSTRY FOUNDATION LEADS EFFORT TO ADDRESS LABOR SHORTAGE WITH NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nationwide labor shortage continues to make headlines, the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation (AHLAF) is launching a new, nationwide ad campaign to help fill the tens of thousands of open jobs across the country. This multi-year effort – the first of its kind for the Foundation – aims to attract job seekers and help them discover the multitude of career pathways, competitive wages, benefits and perks the industry offers, while ushering a new, diverse talent pool to the hospitality arena.

Over the past two years, the pandemic has devastated the hospitality industry – wiping out approximately 10 years of job growth. According to an analysis for AHLA by Oxford Economics, hotels are projected to end 2022 down 166,000 workers – a 7% decrease compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. To combat this staffing shortage, the multi-channel, 'A Place to Stay' campaign aims to heighten awareness of immediate job opportunities and showcase the industry's robust offerings.

"The hotel industry is unique from other industries, offering so many the chance to start in an entry-level role and rise through the ranks to run a global company and achieve The American Dream. That's why, the AHLA Foundation is committed to shining a spotlight on the hotel industry and driving greater awareness on the ability to move up in a diverse workforce," said Rosanna Maietta, President and CEO of the AHLA Foundation. "We are dedicating substantial financial resources to attract a strong pool of talent into this great industry – paving a path for future generations of hoteliers."

Launching first in five markets – Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Miami, and Phoenix – this effort centers on the testimonials of individuals employed at hotels, highlighting the opportunities for upward mobility and lifelong careers. Initially targeting job seekers who are underemployed and ready to work as well as unemployed and looking, the digital campaign features a new website; bilingual streaming audio, digital display banners, ads on You Tube, Facebook, Instagram and more in an effort to attract more talent into the industry.

As part of the campaign, AHLAF has launched a new website: TheHotelIndustry.com and is running ads in English and Spanish across the country to encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply for jobs. With a myriad of career pathways are available, searchable job categories include customer service, maintenance, food and beverage, lobby, accounting, marketing and sales, recreation and events, human resources and security and management, among others.

Last year, AHLAF committed $5 million to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts designed to drive DE&I at all levels within its member organizations. The 'A Place to Stay' campaign celebrates the industry's diverse workforce and supports AHLAF's diversity goals by encouraging individuals with diverse life experiences and identities to consider a career in hospitality, including those who are multilingual, women, veterans, older adults looking at second careers, as well as individuals seeking to move from part-time to full-time work.

The 'A Place to Stay' campaign will launch in 2022 and grow into a larger nationwide campaign throughout the year. To begin exploring careers, please visit TheHotelIndustry.com or search #thehotelindustry on social media.

The AHLA Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, is dedicated to helping people build careers, improve their lives, and strengthen the lodging industry. From lifting individuals out of poverty and connecting them with a life-long career in the industry to providing certifications to promote current hotel employees into leadership positions, the Foundation's programs are changing the industry by changing lives. We are committed to elevating, educating, and empowering individuals and the public on the industry's story of opportunity and advancement. Since its founding in 1953, the Foundation has distributed over $27 million in support of the industry and is committed to ensuring a strong and viable workforce for the entire lodging industry. The Foundation is funded solely by contributions from generous individuals and companies who want to give back to the hotel industry and ensure a successful future. Learn more at www.ahlafoundation.org.

