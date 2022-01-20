C Talent Announces Powerhouse Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C Talent, announces the appointment of advisory board members. The board members represent both entertainment industry leaders and disability activists, bringing a wealth of knowledge to help steer C Talents mission of increasing disability representation.

Randi Zuckerberg , Sandy Climan , Andraea LaVant , Stephanie Bohn and Sinéad Burke are welcomed on C Talent Advisory Board

C Talent is an award-winning talent management company that represents high-profile Deaf and Disabled talent with the goal of changing the way the world views and defines disability utilizing the reach of the entertainment and media industries.

The Advisory board members are:

Randi Zuckerburg, is an entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, award-winning producer and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media. Passionate about the intersection of tech and media, Randi was an early employee at Facebook where she was the creator of Facebook Live. She currently hosts a weekly tech business show on SiriusXM called Randi Zuckerberg Means Business, and her TV show DOT (winner of Kidscreen's Best New Preschool Series) about a spunky little girl who uses tech to enhance her everyday adventures is currently available on Hulu, NBC/Universal Kids, and stations around the world. She is the bestselling author of Dot Complicated, and Dot., and a two-time Tony-winning producer of Hadestown (2019 Best New Musical) and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma ! (2019 Best Revival of a Musical). She starred in Rock of Ages on Broadway in 2014, and she serves on the board of the American Theatre Wing.

Stephanie Bohn , is the global chief brand officer of creative technology company VidMob. Prior to joining VidMob, Stephanie was an executive at Netflix leading feature film marketing. Before Netflix, Stephanie spent 13 years at Warner Bros. leading teams across various divisions of the studio including a stint leading Rotten Tomatoes. Stephanie holds a BBA from The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and an MBA from The Anderson School at UCLA . Stephanie currently serves on the board of directors of the Rett Syndrome Research Trust. Stephanie served on the board of Facebook Women in Partnerships, Kidsave International, and she was a board advisor to the Lollipop Theater Network. Stephanie lives in Los Angeles with her husband Andy and their daughters Lucy (10) and Sadie (7).

Andraéa LaVant, is a nationally and internationally sought-after disability inclusion expert, most notably recognized for spearheading a global disability justice movement as impact producer for Netflix's Oscar-nominated film, Crip Camp . As a Black, disabled woman, Andraéa champions intersectionality and is committed to working toward a future where ALL people, particularly disabled people of color, are seen and valued in culture and society at-large.

Standford R. (Sandy) Climan , is CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, Inc. Founded in 1999 by Mr. Climan, EMV is active in media investment and strategic advisory work, with a particular focus on innovative technologies and entities currently impacting the traditional boundaries of business, media, and entertainment. He is an investor, producer and considered a media visionary. Throughout his career, Mr. Climan has held senior management positions in the media and entertainment industry. Mr. Climan served as Corporate Executive Vice and President of Worldwide Business Development of Universal Studios, where Mr. Climan oversaw corporate international strategy, strategic marketing and five studio operating divisions. Mr. Climan was the founding head of CAA's corporate practice, working with global companies including Sony Corporation on its acquisition of Columbia Pictures, Matsushita Electric on its acquisition of MCA/Universal, Credit Lyonnais on its restructuring of MGM, Coca-Cola, NYNEX, Bell Atlantic, Pacific Telesis and other Fortune 500 Companies. Additionally, while at CAA, Mr. Climan was part of the senior management team for 12 years, representing talent including Robert De Niro , Robert Redford , Kevin Costner , Danny DeVito , and Michael Mann , as well as many prominent film and television production companies.

Sinéad Burke, is an Irish writer, academic and disability activist, popular for her TED talk 'Why design should include everyone'. She is the Director of consulting organization 'Tilting the Lens', working to raise the baseline standards in accessibility, to design an equitable and accessible world.

Keely Cat-Wells, founder and CEO, C Talent says, "I am so proud of what C Talent has achieved to date and excited for what the future holds, we are fueled not just by the frustrations of a world that was not built with us in mind, but by the sheer brilliance, passion, and skill of the talent we rep-resent. Our powerhouse Advisory Board plays a crucial role in our next phase as we continue to grow and reach new heights."

