ARCTRUST Receives BBB Investment Grade Rating from Egan-Jones

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Inc, a private real estate investment trust specializing in the development, acquisition, and joint-venture lending of single-tenant net lease properties, has announced that it has been assigned an Investment Grade Credit Rating of BBB from Egan-Jones Rating Company.

"An investment grade rating is a significant accomplishment for any private REIT, and this enhances ARCTRUST's ability to increase shareholder value by opening new doors for both product and capital," said Robert Ambrosi, Chairman of ARCTRUST.

Net Lease properties are general purpose buildings leased to one or more nationally or regionally recognized tenants. The assets are secured by both the tenant guarantee, as well as the underlying real estate value. These investments combine the cash flow features of a corporate bond with the potential appreciation inherent in real estate. Egan-Jones evaluated the quality of ARCTRUST's tenants, its lease terms, property locations, management track record, product type and transparency of the portfolio.

Egan-Jones is an SEC designated Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as well as the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The company has developed a reputation of issuing timely, accurate credit ratings. Studies by the Federal Reserve and prestigious academic institutions confirm that over time, ratings from the largest NRSROs tend to converge toward the Egan-Jones rating.

About ARCTRUST

The ARCTRUST Group, based in Clifton New Jersey, is a vertically integrated real estate organization that over the past 38 years, has been responsible for more than 500 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion. To learn more, visit http://arctrust.com.

