AArete Welcomes Two New Vice Presidents

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, has officially welcomed Dana Dolan as Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Priya Iragavarapu as Vice President, Center of Data Excellence (CODE).

"Dana and Priya bring with them invaluable experience in their respective fields. I am excited to bring them both on as leaders at AArete," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. Trimble noted, "They fortify AArete by providing specialized subject matter expertise in marketing and data analytics, respectively."

Dana Dolan (Vice President of Marketing and Communications) brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in marketing, serving in key roles across a variety of industries including financial services, healthcare, and enterprise solutions. Prior to joining AArete, Dolan led business development for Women Corporate Directors, a global network of public company women board directors. "I am passionate about building brands and delighting clients," said Dolan. "AArete is trusted by clients globally to address their most complex business problems and opportunities. I am excited to build global awareness of AArete consulting services that improve profitability, transform operations, and fuel innovation with technology solutions."

Priya Iragavarapu (Vice President, CODE) joins AArete with 16 years of experience working in data and technology. She's a data analytics master with deep history in the financial sector

designing and delivering analytics solutions. Before joining AArete, Iragavarapu served as director of big data technologies for American Express. Iragavarapu explained, "I've spent most of my career at the intersection of data and technology. This laid a good foundation to be the go-to person in organizations for their analytics needs. I have a track record of success helping companies make better, faster, more informed decisions by thoroughly analyzing their data and constructing custom, insightful, easy-to-understand, and highly visual analytics."

