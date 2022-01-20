3M Announces Upcoming Virtual Strategic Update and 2022 Outlook Meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

3M Virtual Strategic Update and 2022 Outlook Meeting on Monday, Feb. 14 , 8-11 a.m. CST . The event can be accessed via webcast at Virtual Strategic Update and 2022 Outlook Meeting on. The event can be accessed via webcast at https://engage.3m.com/StrategicUpdate2022Outlook or by dialing (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

3M's near-term strategic update and 2022 financial outlook meeting will feature presentations from:

During this virtual event leaders will discuss how 3M's fundamental strengths are leveraged across businesses to create value along with updates on strategic priorities, growth trends, capital allocation priorities and sustainability. The company will also provide its full-year financial outlook for 2022 followed by a question-and-answer session.

