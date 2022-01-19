PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Fish Co. launched nationwide, bringing flavors of Pacific Northwest waters to grocery shelves across the country. Owner Chef Sara Hauman—two time James Beard Rising Star semi-finalist and hometown fan favorite of Top Chef Portland 2021—introduces tinned fish with nuance, cooking each shelf-stable, Pacific Northwest local fish species with restaurant quality flavor. Inspired by the region's abundance of underutilized fish and the ready-to-eat products more commonly seen in Europe's and Asia's markets, Tiny Fish Co. embraces flavors more often found in restaurants than in a tin.

Tiny Fish Co. Embraces the Pacific Northwest's Bounty While Reconsidering the Modern Pantry

The environmentally-conscious company sources exclusively from the bounty of fish local to the Pacific Northwest. While trout, salmon and tuna traditionally take center stage, Chef Hauman sees sustainability in diversity; overfishing taxes the environment, but embracing ethically-sourced fish in our diets alleviates pressures of commercial fishing. An accomplished chef, Hauman embraces preservation traditions and local sourcing. Tiny Fish Co. hopes to encourage sustainable choices without compromising flavor.

"Preserved foods are a snapshot of time and place," said owner and chef Sara Hauman. "Tiny Fish Co. captures the range of flavor the Pacific Northwest has to offer in a sustainable way. Ten fish account for more than eighty five percent of all fish eaten in the US. Be adventurous and try new flavors! Your taste buds—and the environment—will thank you for it."

Hauman's preserved dishes eschew traditionally salt-heavy profiles, instead following flavorful recipes that embrace citric acid, sauces and vinegar for balance. Tiny Fish Co. is launching four flagship options through January 2022, starting with the Spanish-style smoked mussels, available today:

Smoked Mussels en Escabeche

Rockfish in Sweet Soy Sauce

Octopus in Butter Lemon & Dill

Smoked Geoduck with Black Pepper

Tiny Fish Co. wants eaters to reframe tinned fish in their cooking repertoire; whether that means reintroducing mussels to the holiday appetizer spread or enjoying a can of rockfish while camping by the river, Hauman's chef-driven tinned fish is sustainable, healthy and uncompromising in flavor. Tiny Fish Co. is anything but tiny.

About Tiny Fish Co.:

Tiny Fish uses sustainably sourced, traceable seafood from the Pacific Northwest to tell the stories of underutilized fish from water to tin. Owner and chef Sara Hauman focuses on big impact with tiny fish, packing restaurant quality flavor into a ready-to-eat, adventurous package.

