TerraZero Technologies Inc. Enters Solana Metaverse 'Portals' with Record-Setting 'Vision' Access Key Card NFT Acquisition

Image: Pre-rendered build of a 'Vision'-space in the Portals Metaverse.

TerraZero commits six-figure USD sum in record-setting Portals NFT acquisition at time of purchase

Portals, the Metaverse Platform on the Solana Blockchain, anticipates widespread adoption by major industry participants

Portals incentivizes community growth, granting significant competitive advantages for NFT holders and builders

Portals offers a rare set of 5,000 NFT access key cards, granting access to fully furnished, modular environments

With this landmark acquisition, TerraZero secures coveted 'Vision' access key card

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announced a significant six-digit USD investment in Solana-based Metaverse platform Portals ( www.theportal.to ), which represents the largest Portals transaction ever at the time of purchase.

The NFT, 'Vision #4,' represents a 'Vision'-space on the Portals Metaverse platform, a Metaverse running on the Solana blockchain. Solana is uniquely competitive in the Metaverse space as the blockchain incurs minimal to zero gas fees and other transaction fees.

Recently, major industry names and players like Binance.US ( www.binance.us ), FTX.US ( www.ftx.us ), the U.S. arm of crypto exchange FTX ( www.ftx.com ), Raydium ( www.raydium.io ), Magic Eden ( www.magiceden.io ), Audius ( www.audius.co ), Bonfida ( www.bonfida.org ), and others will have a presence in the Portals Metaverse. Solana is backed by a group of principals from around the world, comprising of entrepreneurs, engineers, designers, and developers.

Dan Reitzik, Blockchain-veteran, CEO and Founder of TerraZero, states:

"We will back the platforms which have the infrastructure and versatility built for the long-term. More and more people are going to understand how much Metaverse platforms will bring the real world into the virtual world and the virtual world into the physical world. TerraZero works to build the products and services users, businesses, and brands need to scale in the Metaverse at the highest level."

What can a company like TerraZero do with a six-figure USD NFT in the Portals Metaverse? 'Vision #4' is one of 75 Vision Portals currently available, granting access to a competitive, fully-furnished piece of digital real estate. Portals' mission is to create and grow a thriving downtown scene, inviting new users to leverage land and token value for early adopters.

Key cards offer a complete space where players can enter fully-furnished, customizable environments. Portals also features fully integrated audio and video chat functionality, allowing access card owners to invite friends, host events, and organize gatherings - a complete virtual experience. These kinds of conveniences and readily-immersive platforms expedite onboarding and remove barriers to entry for all users looking to experience the Metaverse.

TerraZero plans to not only own and operate premium land in the Metaverse, but grow community and form partnerships that leverage the best of the Metaverse as the digital world and real world continue to intertwine.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") was founded by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik, founder and former CEO of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc., one of North America's leading Bitcoin miners. TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company's Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse's most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while creating solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of Web 3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact media@terrazero.com.

About Solana Blockchain Platform:

Solana (www.solana.com), managed by the Switzerland-based Solana Foundation and optimized for consumer use cases such as micropayments and gaming, has experienced strong adoption since launching in March 2020. It has settled over 50 billion transactions (compared to Visa's 164.7 billion transactions in the year ended Sept. 30), has more than US$11 billion in total value locked and has been used to mint more than 5.7 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Currently, more than 400 projects are being built on the network, including Serum (www.projectserum.com), a high-frequency trading platform, Metaplex (www.metaplex.com), an app for creating and hosting NFT storefronts, and Audius (www.audius.co), a music-streaming platform, is also being built on Solana, enabling song owners to retain some ownership rights to their works.

