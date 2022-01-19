SoftSeal N95 Respirators Go Beyond Gold Standard Protection With Their Patented Medical-Grade Seal

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the Omicron variant spread, it has become clear that cloth masks do not provide full protection from the virus. "It all comes down to fit and filtration, with emphasis on the fit factor," says William Ross, CEO of SoftSeal Respirators. "You may not need to wear a mask all the time but when you do, you should have a mask that comfortably and securely fits your face. SoftSeal Respirators go beyond just providing N95 filtration--our masks seal to your face and the seal is our difference," says Ross.

SoftSeal N95

All N95 respirators in the market must meet filtration standards required by NIOSH. In addition to meeting all the NIOSH standards, SoftSeal N95 Respirators are designed with a patented 360° medical grade silicone seal that conforms with and provides a comfortable seal to the face.

Since being introduced in 2017, years prior to the pandemic, SoftSeal N95 Respirators have won a number of awards and recognitions. Hailed as one of "133 Amazing Innovations" in Popular Science's December 2017 issue, SoftSeal's first award was winner of the Retailer's Choice Award at the National Hardware Show in the fall of 2017. Just last year it was highlighted in the Boston Globe as a better mask to wear during the pandemic. "When the COVID pandemic first started, Lowes donated SoftSeal masks from their inventory to hospitals. In one hospital, SoftSeal masks quickly became the mask of choice after their fit tester compared fit test results achieved with SoftSeal visa vie other N95 respirators. SoftSeal passed their fit test on 63% of their staff that could not pass with other N95 respirators, saving the staff from having to wear the PAPR helmet," said Ross.

SoftSeal Respirators come in different sizes for multiple members of your family, and in two styles to meet your traveling needs. These masks are at selected Lowes, True Value, NAPA Auto Parts and Do It Best stores—better yet, you can order them right now on the SoftSeal website https://www.SoftSealMask.com

About SoftSeal

SoftSeal Respirators, manufactured by AOK, is a division of DDME, Inc., a company that focuses on Respiratory Care and Protection with products and services for consumers and industry channels such as dentistry with tools to help treat Sleep Apnea, Bruxism and other disorders.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftSeal Respirators