NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics, and index solutions has entered into a partnership with RepRisk, a pioneer and leader in ESG data science. Under this new partnership, Qontigo will enable solutions and access to RepRisk ESG risk data via Axioma portfolio analytics and risk models, and build indices under its STOXX family of brands.

Qontigo adds ESG risk data leader RepRisk to growing sustainability partner ecosystem

"We are excited to partner with Qontigo, a leader of investment technology solutions and indices, to enable enhanced ESG risk management models and tools powered by RepRisk's daily-updated, decision-useful data made available to capital owners and investors," said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. "Integrating our rules-based, transparent dataset with Qontigo's incisive analytics and index construction solutions offers the market the necessary sophistication and customization for today's financial market participants – with broad application from proactively identifying ESG risk in portfolios to deploying impactful index products."

RepRisk uses artificial intelligence and machine learning combined with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information to identify and assess material ESG risk – covering close to 200,000 public and private companies across all sectors and regions, including emerging and frontier markets. Its outside-in perspective that excludes company self-disclosures from the research process, helps assess how companies conduct their business around the world when it comes to ESG issues. RepRisk provides daily-updated data, with history going back to 2007 – the longest consistent time series in the industry – making the dataset uniquely poised for quantitative analysis and timely decision-making.

"Open architecture is at the heart of our sustainability offering," said Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer for Analytics at Qontigo. "At Qontigo, we focus on collaborating with best-in-class data providers and RepRisk is yet another well-respected, important partner for us as we continue to grow our ESG data ecosystem. RepRisk complements our existing set of ESG data providers and ultimately gives our clients even more flexibility and choice."

Qontigo currently partners with ISS ESG, Sustainalytics, Clarity AI, and the Sustainable Development Investments Asset Owner Platform (SDI AOP).

About Qontigo — Optimizing Impact™

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk's flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world's largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 23 languages and coverage of 190,000+ public and private companies and 50,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world's leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments.

