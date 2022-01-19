PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY HOSTS THE 22ND ANNUAL CELEBRITY FLAG FOOTBALL CHALLENGE®, PRESENTED BY TODOS MEDICAL'S TOLLOVID® In support of First Responders, Military Service Members and Boys and Girls Youth Groups

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Working along with the NFL Host Committee, Celebrity Sweat®, the #1 celebrity lifestyle brand is back with the 22nd Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge® presented by Todos Medical's (OTCQB: TOMDF) Tollovid®, Saturday, February 12, 2022, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM PST, in Malibu at the Pepperdine University Soccer Field (Outside). Doors open at 11:15 AM PST commencing with a fun interactive game zone, offering activities, prizes, giveaways and food. There will also be an entertaining half-time show.

"We're excited to be a part of this year's Celebrity Flag Football Challenge®," said Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical, the maker of Tollovid®. "This event allows us to participate in the excitement of Super Bowl weekend and offers fans a chance to learn more about the all-natural 3CL protease inhibitor immune support benefits of Tollovid®, currently available for sale on Amazon and at www.MyTollovid.com."

The Celebrity Flag Football Challenge®, presented by Todos Medical's Tollovid®, is a family-fun event, open to fans of all ages. Twenty-five athletes and celebrities will play in the competitive flag football game and First Responders, Military Service Members, and Boys and Girls Youth Groups from across California are invited as special guests. Celebrity Sweat's Flag Football game has been a main event for the past twenty-two years. This year will be a rematch of last year's game and will feature legendary NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie taking on NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, with NFL Hall of Famers Andre Reed and Michael Irvin as co-captains. Former NFL players and financial market broadcasters, Jon and Pete Najarian will be celebrity captains, representing the Todos Medical family.

"We're flattered to be involved with Celebrity Sweat's Flag Football Challenge® and other weekend festivities, as well as with Todos Medical, who is at the forefront of addressing Covid treatment with natural immune support benefits of Tollovid®," stated Jon and Pete Najarian.

Other celebrities and athletes currently scheduled to participate include Anthony Anderson, Tory Lanez, Devin Hester, Wale, LaDainian Tomlinson, Reggie Bush, Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis, and more. Bally Sports West will be televising the game LIVE from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM PST and our radio partner, iHeartRadio, will be promoting the event as well.

Celebrity Sweat is proud to bring this affordable community event of fun, food, and entertainment to hometown fans of Malibu, surrounding communities, and visiting sports enthusiasts from around the world.

For details, ticket information and updates go to: celebflagfootball.com

*Athletes and Celebrities subject to change*

ABOUT CELEBRITY SWEAT: Celebrity Sweat is the #1 celebrity lifestyle brand bringing the best of athletes, celebrities and entertainers together to showcase the value of active and healthy living.

ABOUT TODOS MEDICAL: Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's Disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. Contact: https://todosmedical.com/

