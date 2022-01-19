JVM Realty Corp. Acquires Luxury Multifamily Community in DuPage County, Illinois

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today the acquisition of The Residences at Hamilton Lakes, a 297-unit luxury apartment community in the highly desirable northwest Chicago suburb of Itasca.

"We are thrilled to add The Residences at Hamilton Lakes to our growing Midwest portfolio," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty Corp. "The community is a perfect blend of luxury and location that sets it apart from other rental options in the market, and our award-winning management team will optimize performance and revenue while providing a best-in-class resident experience."

Located at 1133 N. Arlington Heights Road, The Residences at Hamilton Lakes is comprised of three, four-story residential buildings and a clubhouse set on 10.7 acres within the Hamilton Lakes Business Park. Built in 2017, the LEED-certified community features a mix of spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Apartment homes are meticulously designed to offer a host of modern high-end finishes including gourmet kitchens featuring stainless French-door refrigerators, gas ranges, elegant quartz countertops, single-basin stainless kitchen sinks and designer tile backsplashes; engineered hardwood flooring; spacious walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Subterranean parking also provides reserved garage spaces outfitted with electric car charging stations for many residents.

The pet-friendly property provides an extensive resort-style amenity package easily accessible from connected walkways throughout the property. Residents have access to a Movement Studio highlighting Wellbeats™, which offers a variety of on-demand exercise programs; a 24-hour fitness center; pool with sundeck; a gourmet kitchen opening to a three-season patio complete with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace; a theater available to host private viewing parties; and a Rejuvenation Center complete with a hot tub, steam room and sauna.

Madary continued, "High-end finishes and standout amenities like those offered at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes help create connected communities that appeal to the live, work, play lifestyles of today's renter by choice."

The Residences at Hamilton Lakes sits in the heart of a vibrant community with an abundant collection of dining, entertainment, and recreational experiences. Additionally, residents have easy access to more than 860,000 private sector jobs in six major suburban employment centers and will soon be just minutes away from O'Hare International Airport with the completion of the $3.4 billion Elgin O'Hare Western Access Project.

This is the sixth acquisition for JVM Realty in the Chicagoland area. The company's total portfolio consists of 19 communities in four states.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.3 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

