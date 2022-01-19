Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Launches FETV and FMC on Evoca TV

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today it has launched FETV and FMC on Evoca TV, a NextGen MVPD currently serving customers in Idaho, Arizona, and Colorado.

Family Movie Classics (PRNewsfoto/FETV)

"We are so pleased to bring FETV and FMC's lineup of quality, family-friendly programming to the Evoca customer," said Cara Conte, SVP of Affiliate Sales for FETV and FMC.

Said Dana McLeod, CFO and Head of Content at Evoca: "We are excited to be offering more 'safe for children programming' with the additions of FETV and FMC."

On January 14th, FMC began airing films starring John Wayne every Friday and Saturday night at 8p ET and 11p ET, respectively, with the same title airing Sundays at 3p ET on FETV.

Media Contacts:

For FMC: Adam Sumrall, adamsumrall@fetv.tv

About FMC

FMC (Family Movie Classics) is available nationwide to nearly 10 million households through Dish Network (channel 387), Frndly TV, and Evoca.

About FETV

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to nearly 50 million households through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Spectrum, Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Sling TV, Frndly TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets), Evoca, and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American households with … Real. Family. Entertainment.TM

(PRNewsfoto/FETV)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FETV