In this new role, Dr. Carter will help build the blueprint for the future of corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion

Dr. Evelyn R. Carter Named President of Paradigm, World's Leading DEI Company In this new role, Dr. Carter will help build the blueprint for the future of corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paradigm , the world's leading diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) company, announced Dr. Evelyn R. Carter is stepping into a new role as President. In this role, Dr. Carter will drive innovation around effective approaches to DEI work, and use those insights to evolve Paradigm's comprehensive suite of technology, tools, and consulting services.

Dr. Evelyn R. Carter, President of Paradigm

In this new role, Dr. Carter will help build the blueprint for the future of corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion

According to Joelle Emerson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Paradigm, "Evelyn is an inspiring leader whose academic research and transformative work with executives has already advanced the ways we practice DEI. In her new role, she will draw on that expertise, as well as the insights and data Paradigm has gathered from working with more than 1,000 organizations, to help build a blueprint for the future of impactful DEI. This new role is not only essential in guiding Paradigm's next phase of growth, it will help transform the ways organizations operate."

Previously, Dr. Carter served as the Managing Director of Paradigm's Training & People Development practice. In this role, she advised leaders across industries on how to build more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organizations and managed a large team of consultants focused on educating and upskilling workforces around DEI.

As Shanique Bonelli-Moore, executive director of inclusion at UTA, shared, "Evelyn has an unparalleled ability to help organizations and executives embrace their potential to drive positive change in society, be vocal advocates of social justice, lead increasingly diverse workforces, and do right by their employees."

According to Dr. Carter, "I am thrilled to step into this new role at Paradigm. As organizations increasingly prioritize DEI, we have the opportunity to help ensure that the work being done is effective and focused on driving impact for underrepresented and marginalized groups. I firmly believe that companies can be at the forefront of building a more just and equitable society, and I look forward to working with the larger community of DEI practitioners to bring that potential to life."

In this role, Dr. Carter will not only help drive Paradigm's offerings, she will share insights and expertise with the larger DEI community. Subscribe here for updates around her written insights and hosted discussions.

About Paradigm

Paradigm has worked with hundreds of companies around the world to create more diverse, just, equitable, and inclusive organizations. Paradigm offers a full suite of DEI solutions that enable organizations to develop, implement, measure, and track their DEI efforts.

Paradigm is a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy firm that has worked with hundreds of companies around the world to build stronger, more inclusive organizations. (PRNewsfoto/Paradigm)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paradigm