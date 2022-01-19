DimeTyd Launches Extension of Industry-Leading Accounting Automation Platform for Amazon Vendors New Platform Streamlines Online Business Operations and Maximizes Amazon Vendor Profitability

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, the advanced logic-based online platform that offers Amazon vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage, announced Returns Automation, an expansion of its accounting and reconciliation platform. The new feature simplifies layered and complex amounts of data related to vendor contract parameters and automatically reconciles accounting errors, offering precision alignment with Amazon's complex vendor return system.

DimeTyd (PRNewsfoto/DimeTyd)

"This extension of the DimeTyd platform provides Amazon vendors with an effective tool to further eliminate profit leakage," said Rohan Thambrahalli, president and founder of DimeTyd. "The new features provide Amazon vendors the ability to align their accounting with their Amazon agreements seamlessly to ensure terms are executed with precision."

Through machine learning, 100+ proprietor logics, and robotics process automation (RPA), the platform offers a continuous process improvement solution, saving countless man-hours by auditing agreement terms and identifying costly return discrepancies, including errors in over returns, under returns, faulty units, and incorrect cost & dating.

"Amazon vendors face a multitude of accounting reconciliation demands on everything from billing issues to shipping logistics to allocating employee time," continued Thambrahalli. "As a result, precious man-hours, financial resources, and investments can become stretched dangerously thin, while profits continue to erode. Our new feature set helps streamline these processes and end another form of leakage."

Benefits include:

Visibility into Amazon's terms and conditions regarding vendor returns

The ability to identify the type of return a vendor should receive versus what was issued

Automated cost discrepancies identification within Amazon returns

Precision alignment with Amazon's complex vendor return system

The platform requires no upfront cost and is available on performance-based model.

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced automated platform, that offers Amazon vendors a one stop solution for their Finance and Operations (FinOps) processes including but not limited to seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors seamlessly. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability on the marketplace.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower a fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

