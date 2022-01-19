Call for Contestants for the Shell Startup Showdown, Powered by Automotive Ventures Shell Lubricants Competition, Powered by Automotive Ventures, to Award $50,000 to Automotive Technology Companies

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Ventures, an automotive technology venture capital and consulting firm, today announced a call for contestants for the Shell Startup Showdown. The showdown is a joint effort between Automotive Ventures and Shell Lubricants, the world's #1 lubricants supplier for the past 15 years, which will award grants to top early-stage automotive technology startups that are innovating in the areas of mobility, customer experience, net-zero emissions and new energies.

The competition, which aims to recognize and reward automotive technology companies that best align with Shell's goal to power progress through more and cleaner energy solutions, launches on February 15, 2022 and finishes with a Demo Day to Shell Lubricants executives on March 29, 2022.

Interested pre-seed and seed stage automotive technology startups can apply here: https://automotiveventures.typeform.com/shellstartup

Automotive Ventures and Shell Lubricants will jointly select five startup finalists to meet periodically over six weeks with mentors from both Shell's leadership team and Automotive Ventures to strengthen their business pitch before Demo Day. This preparatory program was developed to help finalists improve their story and value proposition, optimize their presentations and network with industry experts in advance of the competition.

A winner and runner up will be selected by Shell Lubricants executives on Demo Day to receive $35,000 and $15,000 grants respectively.

"Shell Lubricants and Automotive Ventures partnered to demonstrate our collective and ongoing support of automotive technology companies that improve global mobility and energy sustainability," said Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "With the help of expert mentors, the Shell Startup Showdown empowers companies to finetune their pitch and successfully showcase their product, service and growth potential. Additionally, the competition connects entrepreneurs with Shell Lubricant's executives for prospective business opportunities going forward."

Shell Global Lubricants has been the world's leading lubricant supplier for the past 15 years with a focus on producing the world's best lubricants, driven by impeccable quality, clean innovation, and a customer-first focus. Shell is a global energy company with around 84,000 employees across more than 70 countries. Shell is committed to advancing technologies and taking an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

"We are committed to entrepreneurs who know that sustainable energy and efficient mobility can, and should, successfully coexist with the financial and physical health of our business and customers. Shell Startup Showdown is just one example of the many ways we are improving our future," said Steve Reindl, SVP of Shell Lubricants Americas.

Shell Startup Showdown spotlights early-stage companies that closely align with Shell's growth and sustainability goals across various aspects of the automotive industry - those that best improve business operations and consumer experiences in the areas of mobility, net-zero emissions and new energies.

If you are an automotive technology startup set on changing the world with a product or service that you believe would interest Shell Lubricants and Automotive Ventures, apply today.

About Automotive Ventures

Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology venture capital and consulting firm, was founded in 2014 by Steve Greenfield who is an industry expert on mergers, acquisitions, strategy and capital raises.

Automotive Ventures harnesses the knowledge and intuition that comes from 20+ years of automotive experience; oversight of more than $1 billion in acquisitions; and negotiation of hundreds of automotive software and data agreements.

Automotive Ventures is composed of a team of industry experts as employees, advisors, and investors who have built deep relationships with - and provide connections to - automotive industry decision makers.

About Shell Lubricants

The term 'Shell Lubricants' collectively refers to the companies of Royal Dutch Shell plc that are engaged in the lubricants business. Shell Lubricants companies lead the lubricants industry, supplying more than 13% of global lubricants volume. * The companies manufacture and blend products for use in consumer, heavy industrial and commercial transport applications. The Shell Lubricants portfolio of top-quality brands includes Shell Rotella®, Pennzoil®, Quaker State®, FormulaShell®, Shell TELLUS®, Shell RIMULA®, Shell SPIRAX® and Jiffy Lube®.

For over 40 years, Shell Lubricants, including the ROTELLA® heavy duty diesel engine oils, have delivered unrivaled protection and performance. The life force of any fleet business is its vehicles, so unplanned downtime can have a hugely damaging impact on a company's efficiency and profitability. The right lubricants, greases and coolants play a vital role in helping protect critical components against wear, deposits and corrosion, giving fleet managers the peace of mind that their equipment is protected in all conditions, even when operating at maximum load. Rotella Triple Protection® technology delivers protection from wear, deposits and oil breakdown which can equate to longer engine life, cleaner parts for more efficient operation and stronger oil life in reserve.

