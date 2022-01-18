USSFCU Donates $25,000 to Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts & $30,000 to DMV Food Banks

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) has donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross and an additional $30,000 to food banks in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

An Amish father and son off food and drinks as they walk through a tornado destroyed subdivision in Kentucky.

Weeks after the storms in the Midwest, Red Cross emergency response teams continue to provide support and rescue services to those in the path of December's disastrous tornadoes. Dozens of volunteers remain on-site, providing warm meals, water, and relief supplies to people working tirelessly to clean up and start recovering.

USSFCU's $25,000 donation to the Red Cross has been designated to directly support affected communities across Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana. A commitment to helping people in need, the donation enables the Red Cross to expand their reach as they deliver help and essential recovery services to some of the hardest-hit areas.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this disaster," said Timothy Anderson, USSFCU President & CEO. "This is a time for communities to come together and support one another. Contributing to the American Red Cross is our way of doing what we can to respond to this devastating situation."

USSFCU's commitment to helping DMV communities remains strong.

Prior to the tornado outbreak, the nation was already facing challenges. While employment is rising and strains on household budgets have eased in recent months, the impacts of the pandemic are still widespread. Over 640,000 people report that their households are still not getting enough to eat in Maryland alone.

To help local children and families facing food insecurity, USSFCU has dispersed an additional $30,000 to food banks across their area. $10,000 to Capital Area Food Bank, $10,000 to Virginia's Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and $10,000 to the Manna Food Center in Maryland.

"At USSFCU, we embrace cooperation and collaboration and recognize that in times of crisis, no single organization can do it alone," said Anderson. "On behalf of the entire team at U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union, we're proud to support the remarkable work of these organizations and to aid in their efforts to achieve a common goal."

About USSFCU

For over 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.2 billion credit union with 100 plus paths to membership, almost everyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

View this press release at ussfcu.org/press.

United States Senate Federal Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US Senate Federal Credit Union