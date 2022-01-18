SoftwareReviews Names the Best eCommerce Platforms

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has recently published its Emotional Footprint Awards for eCommerce platforms. Eleven providers in the B2B and B2C spaces have been identified as champions.

eCommerce platforms help organizations to sell online, making it possible to manage inventory, add or remove products, and manage shipping and the various other operations required to manage a website and fulfill online orders.

"Supporting great shopping experiences for your customers has always been the lifeblood of B2C companies," explains Ben Dickie, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "For many organizations, the pandemic has significantly sharpened the need to move these experiences online. Today's digital commerce platforms provide the basis for building, curating and delivering transactional experiences through a range of digital channels, such as storefronts, marketplaces, mobile and embedded social. The marketspace consists of both open-source and proprietary providers that can be adapted to suit a wide range of use-cases and budgets."

The best eCommerce software providers have been identified by SoftwareReviews, based on verified survey data collected from real end-users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The B2C eCommerce Platform Champions are as follows:

Shopify Plus , +91 NEF, provided client-friendly conflict resolution. , +91 NEF, provided client-friendly conflict resolution.

Ecwid , +86 NEF, delivered excellent service experience. , +86 NEF, delivered excellent service experience.

PrestaShop , +83 NEF, ranked strongly for being efficient and saving time. , +83 NEF, ranked strongly for being efficient and saving time.

Salesforce B2C Commerce , +83 NEF, scored high for continually improving and inspiring. , +83 NEF, scored high for continually improving and inspiring.

WooCommerce , +79 NEF, performed well overall in providing users with great strategy and innovation. , +79 NEF, performed well overall in providing users with great strategy and innovation.

Shopify, +79 NEF, created product impact by increasing performance and productivity. , +79 NEF, created product impact by increasing performance and productivity.

The B2B eCommerce Platform Champions are as follows:

Shopify Plus , +91 NEF, is loved by its customers for including client-friendly policies. , +91 NEF, is loved by its customers for including client-friendly policies.

Salesforce B2B Commerce , +85 NEF, ranked high for being respectful and effective. , +85 NEF, ranked high for being respectful and effective.

FastSpring , +88 NEF, ranked strongly for being caring. , +88 NEF, ranked strongly for being caring.

BigCommerce , +78 NEF, scored high for being reliable and having integrity. , +78 NEF, scored high for being reliable and having integrity.

Zoey, +80 NEF, scored high for enabling productivity and enhancing users' performance. , +80 NEF, scored high for enabling productivity and enhancing users' performance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

