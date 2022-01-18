NIIMBL Announces a New Faculty Sabbatical Program for Educators in Higher Ed

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) announced the NIIMBL Faculty Fellows Program, a pilot program that will provide financial support for faculty and instructional staff at universities and community colleges to pursue a sabbatical with NIIMBL industry member organizations or directly with NIIMBL.

"Over the years, NIIMBL has brought together industry and academia in a variety of ways, most notably during our project calls. Bringing together these two groups within our ecosystem has proven to be a formula that helps accelerate innovation and bridge the gap between academic research with the needs of the industry," stated John Balchunas, Director of Workforce Development at NIIMBL.

The NIIMBL Faculty Fellows Program is designed to help create a diverse and engaged community of academics that can work collaboratively and effectively with industry and represent a variety of disciplines, backgrounds, and institutions. NIIMBL Faculty Fellows will gain valuable experience and exposure to state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical manufacturing, learn about real-world industry challenges, seed new industry-academic partnerships, and strengthen the overall member community. Opportunities will be hosted by NIIMBL industry members for up to 12-months, as well as, directly by NIIMBL at the NIIMBL headquarters in Newark, Delaware.

The NIIMBL Faculty Fellows concept was highly supported by NIIMBL's academic and industry members and received endorsement by the NIIMBL workforce activities committee during program planning. NIIMBL member, Jim DeKloe of Solano College shared, "My faculty sabbatical at Genentech fundamentally changed the trajectory of my career as the industry experience I gained subsequently impacted thousands of students."

A request for applications is available now at NIIMBL.org and applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis as funds permit, starting March 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

Visit NIIMBL.org for more information about the program and to learn more about NIIMBL.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce while fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

