MonitorEDU Extends Partnership with Paradigm Testing to provide remote oral exams

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, has partnered with Paradigm Testing, a leading provider of high stakes test administration, testing accommodations, and technology. Together, MonitorEDU's live remote proctoring and Paradigm's innovative oral exam platform provides unsurpassed security in a remote environment without being invasive to the candidate's privacy.

The companies jointly delivered approximately 10,000 remotely proctored oral examinations during 2021 and plan to expand their service offering in 2022.

Among the organizations served is the American Osteopathic Association (AOA). In a recent press release the AOA noted that the new partnership for the oral exam process, formed between MonitorEDU and Paradigm Testing, is "built around security and ease of use for both (sic) candidates and examiners. MonitorEDU and Paradigm have been true partners with the AOA during (sic) the transition to remote proctoring, and we look forward to working together as we continue to grow for many years to come."

The AOA went on to point out "Feedback from post-exam surveys from many candidates focused on the exams' convenience, including one who reported that the virtual oral exam platform was great. For many reasons other than the pandemic, this way of taking the oral exam—I hope—is the way of the future. It allowed me to focus on my patients, clinic and OR without having to worry about time away from them, money spent on travel and time away from my family and three small children."

Steve Barkley, CEO of Paradigm, and a veteran of the high stakes testing industry, commented "The partnership with MonitorEDU and AOA allowed us to refine a process that we had been developing for several years. Prior to the pandemic we envisioned a switch from traditional hotel/event based oral evaluations to one where the use of remote tools, with modern security built in, would be the new normal. The foresight of the AOA when faced with the challenge of delivering during a pandemic allowed this paradigm shift to accelerate – we are pleased to be working with leaders and innovators like AOA and MonitorEDU."

Don Kassner, President of MonitorEDU, and one of the leading pioneers of the remote proctoring industry (since 2008) added, "Our professional team was challenged by the AOA to provide a higher level of service and our proctor/concierges rose to that challenge. The experiences we went through during the last two years have positioned us to be the leading provider of professional proctoring/concierge services to support the oral board examination at a time when the medical profession is becoming an even more critical sector of our economy and society."

Ref: https://thedo.osteopathic.org/2021/12/speed-innovation-drive-aoa-board-certification-strategy/

