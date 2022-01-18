GAF Enhances Timberline HDZ® with Time-Release Algae-Fighting Technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF announced today it has enhanced its popular Timberline HDZ® shingles with the addition of proprietary time-release algae-fighting technology offering homeowners more comprehensive protection for their roof. The only time-release product of its kind is now standard on many of the shingles offered in GAF's residential product line, including ridge cap and visible starter strip shingles.

"We are constantly looking for ways to advance our offerings and this latest innovation provides comprehensive algae protection from a roof's eaves to its ridge," said David Ellis, GAF Vice President of Residential Marketing. "We are thrilled that this type of premium feature will be more accessible by making it standard on our flagship product Timberline HDZ, as well as many other shingles across our residential line."

GAF Time-Release Algae-Fighting Technology is comprised of specially-engineered capsules that release copper steadily over time. Compared to more traditional copper-coated granules that can eventually degrade and become less effective, GAF's specially-engineered capsules are infused throughout with thousands of copper microsites for long-lasting algae-fighting power.

The algae resistance is so powerful it enables GAF to offer a 25-year StainGuard Plus™ Algae Protection Limited Warranty against blue-green algae discoloration on many of the company's most popular products. The warranty is available only on products sold in packages bearing the StainGuard Plus logo. For more information, visit gaf.com/StainGuardPlus.

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries, a global company focused on building materials. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF offering is supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. GAF continues to be a leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company's success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

