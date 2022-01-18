A Diverse Roster Of New Models Are Arriving For The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are set to debut their newest models and showcase their latest innovations and technological advancements this week at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. Known on the auto circuit as the official "Public Policy Show," the event kicks off on Thursday, January 20 for the official 2022 Public Policy Day. Representatives of the automotive industry, government officials, and media contacts join together for the MobilityTalks International conference, which includes auto industry-focused events, announcements and exciting reveals like McLaren's hybrid "supercar", the Artura.

Following this one-day industry preview will be ten full days of consumers browsing the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States. Displays from Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Stellantis, Kia, and many more will fill the convention center. Notable displays include the all-new EV pavilion sponsored by Electrify America which will showcase the growing electric mobility market with featured models like the 2022 Karma GS6, 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, McLaren's Artura, Ford Mustang Mach-E, the 2023 Subaru Soltera, and the latest from Polestar. The show's exotic and luxury display will also have a heavy line-up of new models including the 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed, 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed, Aston Martin Vantage, and 2021 Aston Martin DBX and DB11. Recently confirmed to display for a limited time (January 21-24) is the $4 million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Additional features include an indoor test track from groundbreaking manufacturer Arcimoto featuring their three-wheel Fun Utility Vehicles and an outdoor electric Ride & Drive sponsored by Pepco's EVsmart program. Registration for the outdoor experience is located in the EV Pavilion at Pepco's booth where consumers can sign up to either test drive one of several vehicles including a Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Toyota Rav4 Prime, or a Polestar.

In accordance with the safety protocols recommended by the Mayor of DC, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will require all show guests to wear a mask while inside, and show proof of vaccination upon entering the building (including proof of the first dose for children 12 and older). Along with these safety mandates, the Convention Center itself is a GBAC STAR accredited facility, meaning it has reached the "gold standard" for sanitation. Boasting the first-ever HVAC air purifying system, a new robot that uses disinfecting ultraviolet lighting to clean, and a dedicated team of employees, the Auto Show is confident in their ability to provide a safe and prosperous show experience for both attendees and exhibitors alike.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 21, 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 22, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 23, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Friday, January 28, 12:00 – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 29, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 30, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

