CICC Tops Institutional Investor 2021 All-China Sales and Research Team for the 10th Consecutive Year and Ranks First China's Corporate Access Provider

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation Limited tops the 2021 Institutional Investor rankings in All-China Sales, Research Team and Corporate Access Provider.

This marks the 10th consecutive year for CICC to top overall sales provider and research team (2012-2021), in a survey that collects the opinions of more than 2,800 domestic and international investment professionals at some 950 institutions.

"Sales services in China, especially at CICC, have become increasingly sophisticated in the past two years to cope with ongoing pandemic impacts," Huang Haizhou, Head of Equities at CICC said. "Limited by very stringent travel restrictions and other social distance requirements, traditional sales services have been transformed to fit the 'new norm.'"



Dr. Peng Wensheng, Chief Economist and Head of the Research at CICC, has accredited the success to a strategy of delivering top-tier research for both mainland and international investors, "CICC is situated much closer to the Chinese market and offers more grounded research on China's macroeconomics, industries, and companies."

Institutional Investor 2021 The All-China Research Team - The All-China Best Research Team Firm Leaders: Overall (Rank 1) Analyst Leaders: Overall (Rank 1) The Leaders: Mainland (Rank 1) The Leaders: Overseas (Rank 3) - The All-China Best Sales Team The Leaders: Overall (Rank 1) The Leaders: Mainland (Rank 1) The Leaders: Overseas (Rank 2) - China's Top Corporate Access Providers The Leaders: Overall (Rank 1)

About Institutional Investor Awards

For more than 30 years, Institutional Investor has recognized people and firms in the financial services industry for excellence. The integrity of Institutional Investor's editorial and research-supported rankings and awards have earned the highest regard in the industry and continue to set the standard by which excellence is measured.

About China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role in supporting China's economic reforms and liberalization through the provision of comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, wealth management, asset management, private equity investment, and research. As a China expert, CICC provides in-depth and insightful interpretation and analysis on the Chinese economy and markets. With sustainability at the core of CICC's values, we seek to create long-term value for society and actively practice corporate social responsibility at the highest industry standard. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China and offices in Hong Kong SAR, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

