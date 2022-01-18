NC DHHS Flu
AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Conference Speaker and Topic Lineup

An evolving, fast-changing industry is well represented by thought leaders
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers at AOTMP® (www.aotmp.com) have announced the lineup for AOTMP® Engage 2022 taking place in Orlando on April 24-27. The event, now in its 16th year, features a wide range of sessions and speakers:

AOTMP logo (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP)
  • Digital Transformation Is Not About the Technology – Scott Branum, Evoqua Water Technologies
  • 5G, IoT, and Edge Computing in the Real World – Gary Hasty, AT&T
  • Effective Vendor Management to Build Long-Term Strategic Value – Tiffany Galarza, ADT
  • TEM Consolidation: Achieving Efficiency and Savings – David Middleton, General Dynamics Information Technology
  • Be Ready to Stay Productive During a Business Disruption – Linda Bell, IBM
  • ServiceNow and MMS: Zero Touch Is Achievable – David Kinlough, Samsung SDS
  • Elevating Your Brand and Developing Your Team to Deliver Optimal Results – Yolanda Smith, AOTMP®
  • Are You IoT Ready? – James Brehm, James Brehm & Associates
  • E911 in the Enterprise: Understanding the Legal Implications, the Technology, and the Options – Tim Kenyon, Synergem Technologies
  • Business Value of Cloud Service Transition – Manish Arora, Experian
  • Technology Impact on Invoice Tracking – Linda Alexander, Cox Enterprises
  • Service Management Disrupted! – Doug Rabold, HCL America
  • Help Desk Today: How Has the Pandemic Changed the Modern Help Desk? – William Baker, Mercury Healthcare
  • Fully Automating Telecom Workflows: Eliminating Manual Processes Using Next Generation Platforms and Tools – David Kinlough, Samsung SDS
  • Diversity of Thought in IT – Michael Loggins, SMC Corporation of America
  • Breaking Away from POTS Lines. The Options, ROI, and a Successful Transition Strategy – Todd Givens, Tellennium
  • 5 Ways to Cut Costs and Maximize UCaaS Value – Matt Maloney, Calero-MDSL
  • TEM SLAs and Operational Efficiencies – John Venditti, Sakon
  • Market Trends – Dr. Eric Witt, Tangoe
  • Illustrations in Operational Excellence Panel

Michael Mehterian, Compugen Systems
Manish Arora, Experian
Linda Bell, IBM
Doug Rabold, HCL America

  • Business Impact Panel: Driving Results

David Middleton, General Dynamics Information Technology
Glenn Leatherwood, Valmont Industries
Michael Loggins, SMC Corporation of America

Speaker and topic lineup represents an evolving, fast-changing, global telecom, mobility & IT management industry.

For more information including the full agenda please visit AOTMP® Engage 2022

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion dollar global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding. Learn more at www.aotmp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aotmp-announces-telecom-mobility-and-it-management-conference-speaker-and-topic-lineup-301461502.html

SOURCE AOTMP

