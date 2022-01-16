Restoration workforce of thousands continues working to restore power to 24,000 as Winter Storm Izzy continues; company reminds customers to keep safety first

Georgia Power restores service to 110,000+ customers Sunday Restoration workforce of thousands continues working to restore power to 24,000 as Winter Storm Izzy continues; company reminds customers to keep safety first

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing through waves of high winds, snow and freezing rain, thousands of Georgia Power workers are restoring power for customers Sunday as Winter Storm Izzy continues through the state. Crews are repairing downed power lines and damaged poles caused by high winds, fallen trees and ice accumulations. The majority of the 24,000 current customer outages are in Northeast Georgia, which has seen the most snowfall and highest winds from Izzy, and additional winter weather and sub-freezing temperatures are expected overnight.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time, as well as instances that pose a threat to public health or safety. Crews are in the field and restoration work will continue until all customers who can be reconnected have their power restored. To learn more about Georgia Power's estimated times of restoration, how crews restore power after a storm and other frequently asked questions, visit Georgia Power's Outage and Storm Center website.

Restoration Update

Since Saturday, January 15 , at 10 p.m. , restoration crews have safely restored power to 110,000+ customers impacted by Winter Storm Izzy .

Sunday, January 16 , at 4:30 p.m. , approximately 24,000 customers were without power statewide according to Georgia Power's On, at, approximately 24,000 customers were without power statewide according to Georgia Power's Online Outage Map

After the Storm Safety Tips

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by snow, debris or fallen trees.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

Tools You Can Use to Stay Informed

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Text REG to GAPWR, and register with your account number.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm , customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Georgia Power