Uppsala Security collaborates with NSHC to provide a worldwide Virtual Asset Tracking Solution

Uppsala Security, a state-of-the-art provider of award-winning security tools and services for Crypto AML/CTF, Transaction Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Transaction Tracking, and Cyber Security announced today a collaboration with NSHC , set to provide a worldwide Virtual Asset Fund Tracking Solution.

The solutions provided by Uppsala Security involved in this new collaboration are the Crypto Analysis Transaction Visualization (CATV), a virtual asset tracking security tool and the Crypto Analysis Risk Assessment (CARA), an AI and Machine Learning-based virtual asset risk assessment tool.

In this particular collaboration, CARA is especially enhancing the virtual asset tracking solution by receiving and filtering Dark Web-related threat data from NSHC. The joint work between the two projects started with the " AI Data Processing Voucher Project " hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea on September 20, 2020.

The virtual asset tracking solution, including CATV and CARA, was installed on NSHC's DarkTracer, a platform that provides Dark Web security threat information.

By introducing Uppsala Security's virtual asset tracking solution, NSHC's customers can respond to security threats such as the abuse of existing personal information as well as security threats of virtual assets.

Prior to this, NSHC and Uppsala Security signed a Business Agreement to eradicate cybercrime, and recently, they trained private companies and government agencies in the open-source intelligence (OSINT) monitoring technology.

Patrick Kim, Founder & CEO of Uppsala Security, said, "As observed in recent times with the experiences involving the Silk Road incident and Hydra case, the crimes involving virtual assets have been increasing rapidly. With the NSHC's DarkTracer and its virtual asset tracking solution we can provide new insights into related crimes. DarkTracer, which has accumulated over 100 Billions of vast dark web intelligence indicators, and Uppsala Security's virtual asset tracking and analysis solutions are jointly used to conduct a correlation analysis, in order for law enforcement and intelligence agencies to be able to receive new insights into the related crimes."

About NSHC

NSHC was founded as a security consulting company by a team of white hat hackers in 2003. Since then, the company has expanded businesses from security solutions to security information consulting in the last 10+ years. Based on the best technology, NSHC supplied about 180 domestic smartphone app security solutions and is currently providing security services throughout Asia, including Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia.

About Uppsala Security

Uppsala Security built Sentinel Protocol, the first crowdsourced Threat Intelligence Platform powered by artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and machine learning. Supporting the framework is a team of experienced cyber security professionals who have developed an award-winning suite of advanced tools and services for Crypto AML/CFT, Transaction Risk Management (KYC/KYT), Transaction Tracking, Regulatory Compliance, and Cybersecurity enabling organizations of every type and size to protect their crypto assets from malicious attacks and scams while meeting stringent regulatory compliance standards. Today Uppsala Security has over two thousand (2K+) users including government agencies, financial institutions and leading enterprises providing crypto exchanges, payment services, wallets, custodial services, gaming, and fintech solutions.

Uppsala Security is headquartered in Singapore, and has branch offices in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan. You can follow Uppsala Security on Telegram , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Medium .

