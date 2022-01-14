MidCentral Energy Expands Northeast Presence

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCentral Energy Partners, LLC, an Asset Performance Management company serving the energy sector, is moving to larger and improved facilities in the Appalachian Basin (servicing the Marcellus Utica Shales). The new premises is a modern facility that will triple the footprint for their site services and manufacturing/remanufacturing business lines.

MidCentral Logo (PRNewsfoto/MidCentral)

MidCentral, headquartered in Oklahoma City, continues its rapid expansion, which includes locations in Midland, Texas (servicing the Permian Basin), San Antonio, Texas (servicing the Eagle Ford Shale), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (servicing the Appalachian Basin) and Oklahoma (servicing the Midcontinent Region). The new Pennsylvania facility allows them to service the growing demand for their products and services in the region. "Our business continues to grow from strength to strength in the Marcellus and Utica Shales," said Kristian Kos, CEO. "The more we push to modernize the industry, the more clients we are attracting. We have been bursting at the seams in our current location."

The new facility is located at 301 Laurel View Drive in Smithdale, PA, north of the West Virginia border off State Highway 857. In addition to the larger building, there are 10 acres of much needed yard for inventory. Lifting capacity is increasing from 10 tons to 60 tons in the new building, allowing MidCentral to service the needs of additional service providers in the area.

"The location was chosen to allow us to execute our strategy in the region," Kristian added. "We are committed to our partners and employees for the long-term and to these plays, where we intend to continue our growth."

The building provides for additional investments in both people and machinery. MidCentral's Site Services operation in the Marcellus Shale is led by Scott Thompson. Thompson says the expansion is a reward for his team. "Our people have earned this modern and spacious new facility. By providing johnny on the spot service they have created more demand for what we do. I am very proud of them. It will help us retain the great team that we have and attract additional talent to MidCentral."

MidCentral is an asset performance management company committed to driving efficiency in the energy industry. Through on-the-spot customer service, customer-owned asset management, and data transparency, MidCentral's customers realize maximum returns. For over a decade, MidCentral's emphasis on technology and innovation has allowed their customers to safely optimize resources. From drilling and completion services to manufacturing and remanufacturing, MidCentral's scalable solutions reduce costs and shorten production timelines. MidCentral has been headquartered in Oklahoma since 2010 and has field offices in Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Learn more about how MidCentral is revolutionizing the energy industry at MidCentralEnergy.com.

For more information, call:

Justin Loven at 405.618.1183

or email at jloven@midcentralenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MidCentral