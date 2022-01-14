Lerch Bates Expands Offerings; Unveils New Brand Identity to Kick Off 75th Anniversary Celebration

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the company's 75th anniversary in Nov. 2022, Lerch Bates today unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its recent growth and expanded offerings following multiple acquisitions in recent years. The new logo's use of "LB Bright Green" is a nod to the organization's commitment to sustainability in its projects, partnerships and internal practices.

"In 1947 our founder, Charles W. Lerch, incorporated the first elevator consultancy, Charles W. Lerch & Associates. Since that day, we've embraced our entrepreneurial roots with innovative solutions that help our clients optimize a building's performance," said Bart Stephan, CEO of Lerch Bates. "Seventy-five years later, we continue to innovate and evolve. Today we celebrate our 75th year of incredible partnerships with not just a new logo, but new integrated specialties and multidisciplinary services that will propel us into the next chapter of Lerch Bates legacy."

Lerch Bates's technical expertise in vertical transportation and logistics remains unsurpassed, while recent acquisitions have expanded the company's expertise in the areas of forensic investigation and enclosures & structures, including enclosure design, enclosure engineering and enclosure access design.

"Lerch Bates simplifies the path to expert technical solutions for the built environment anywhere in the world," said Eric Rupe, President of Lerch Bates. "From risk to ROI, schedule to sustainability, our suite of services helps our clients and partners plan the future of their building at every phase of the structure's lifecycle. As your partner in finding the best technical outcomes for your project, we ensure functionality, safety and value work together."

Lerch Bates's recent acquisitions, including Pie Engineering & Consulting and Axis Facades, increased headcount by more than 30 percent at the 100 percent employee-owned company while revenue grew by 41 percent in recent years. Go to LerchBates.com to learn more and subscribe to future updates.

ABOUT LERCH BATES, INC.

Lerch Bates, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a global technical consulting services firm with locations throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East and India. For 75 years Lerch Bates has advised architects, developers, building investors, owners and managers on the design, sustainability and continuous use of a wide spectrum of building systems for any size or type of building. Lerch Bates operates Lerch Bates Asia Pacific Limited, a holding company in Hong Kong, Lerch Bates (China) Limited, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai, China and Dewar Partnership in the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.lerchbates.com.

