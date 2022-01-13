Super Lawyers® Acclaims Attorney Lisa Lanier in 2022 Edition

DURHAM, N.C, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO of Lanier Law Group, P.A., Attorney Lisa Lanier, has been recognized for a third year in a row by Super Lawyers®, a nationally trusted guide of premier attorneys.

Lanier Law Group, P.A.

For 2022, Attorney Lanier earned the following Super Lawyers® listings as a result of her legal representation in Durham, North Carolina:

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Social Security Disability

Workers' Compensation: Claimant

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

Part of Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers® requires each candidate to obtain a third-party nomination and pass two rigorous reviews.

The first is an independent review in which the Super Lawyers® Research Team considers 12 facets of a candidate's legal career, including:

Verdicts and settlements

Pro bono legal services

Notable awards and accolades

Scholarly writings and contributions

Position within law firm

The second review, also referred to as the Blue Ribbon Review, is conducted by highly ranked attorneys. These panelists thoroughly reevaluate candidates within their own areas of practice.

Super Lawyers® recognizes no more than 5% of the nation's attorneys in each edition of its titular ranking guide. It is a great achievement to be listed in three consecutive editions, as Attorney Lanier has accomplished.

In 1992, Attorney Lanier started out her legal career as an insurance defense lawyer. It was not long until she pivoted to represent personal injury victims. Her time working for the other side has proved beneficial to her clients, as she knows the common tactics used by insurance lawyers and how to combat them. Since 1995, she has remained on the plaintiff's side of the court.

Attorney Lanier never backs down when it comes to advocating for her clients. Her drive has translated to a track record worth millions of dollars in client recoveries. As a result, she has also been acclaimed by Martindale-Hubbell®, The National Trial Lawyers, America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, and peers and clients.

Lanier Law Group, P.A. is a renowned plaintiff's trial law firm with 11 offices throughout North Carolina, including in Asheville, Charlotte, and Raleigh. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.lanierlawgroup.com/. For further information about Super Lawyers®, go to https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Contact:

Lisa Lanier

(828) 412-3503

llanier@lanierlawgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lanier Law Group, P.A.