SoftwareReviews Names the Best Unified Communications as a Service Platforms

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software vendor landscape, has recently published its 2022 Unified Communications as a Service Data Quadrant Awards. Four vendors have been identified as gold medalists.

Please visit: https://www.softwarereviews.com/ (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) software delivers communication services on a single unified platform over the cloud. Software features include email, video conferencing, chat and instant messaging, collaboration, and file sharing. It is also sometimes referred to as Unified Communications (UC) or Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C).

"Communications and collaboration technologies are increasingly entwining with customer experience platforms," explains Thomas Randall, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "This evolution gives staff the benefit of monitoring and keeping track of customer journeys, lead generation, and loyalty management without leaving their single pane of glass."

The best UCaaS vendors recognized by SoftwareReviews have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond, which is informed by verified survey data collected from real end-users.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Unified Communications as a Service Gold Medalists are as follows:

"Customers are benefiting from organizations that have fast access to information, as it can offer better issue resolution and provides personalized interactions," says Thomas Randall. "UCaaS vendors moving in line with this trend will push ahead of their competitors, with SoftwareReviews' UCaaS data quadrant reflecting the current state of this shifting marketspace. Major players in this space are all positioned as market leaders and are investing heavily in their customer experience solutions."

To learn more about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, and how to improve the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Supporting Resources

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

SoftwareReviews Names the Best Unified Communications as a Service Platforms (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews