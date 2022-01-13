Self-Funded SuccessKPI Poised for Global Expansion After Record-Breaking 10X Growth

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a high-growth SaaS Experience Analytics platform that provides Insight and Action to enterprise contact centers, announced a $33 million strategic investment from Banneker Partners.

In 2021, market demand for the SuccessKPI platform drove an increase in customers by over 200 percent and revenues by ten-fold. Considerable market demand outside North America resulted in new customers in Latin America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. SuccessKPI currently serves organizations with revenues of $3+ billion in healthcare, BPO, Government, and financial services, including Maximus, WestJet, and Banco Sicredi.

"SuccessKPI's Quality Monitoring and Speech Analytics tools have enabled significant automation of our program operations. Implementation of this platform that uses emerging technologies such as AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), has resulted in better program outcomes," shared Raj Parameswaran, President of MAXIMUS Federal Information Technology.

Contact centers rely on SuccessKPI's AI-driven platform to analyze and improve customer interactions across disparate systems and channels along the entire customer journey. The fully integrated platform unifies speech and text analytics, quality monitoring, and a rich business intelligence framework with a data lakehouse architecture. The Playbook Builder helps contact center teams act in real-time to improve business outcomes. SuccessKPI is fully integrated with popular CCaaS solutions including Amazon Connect, Genesys Cloud, UJet, and Talkdesk.

"I am very proud of what this team has achieved. We built a next-generation, AI/ML powered contact center analytics platform with modern cloud technologies to help enterprises drive better customer experiences across all channels. We accomplished all of this while being self-funded, achieving rapid revenue growth, and establishing a company culture that people want to join." shared Dave Rennyson, CEO and chairman of SuccessKPI. "We enter 2022 with strong momentum. Funding and the strategic operational partnership from Banneker Partners will further accelerate our growth."

SuccessKPI sought external funding to continue this significant market adoption, accelerate roadmap development, and rapidly expand the customer success, product, partner, marketing, and sales teams worldwide. Banneker Partners is the sole investor in this strategic investment which reflects the firm's confidence in SuccessKPI's ability to execute its vision of becoming the leader in contact center conversation analytics and workforce engagement.

"Banneker invests in and partners with founder-owned businesses that have achieved substantial growth and scalable revenue models. We found all of this with SuccessKPI. The depth of experience in the leadership team, the culture, and the marquee customers they serve is impressive," said Kenneth Frank, Partner of Banneker Partners. "We look forward to working with the management team to scale the business globally."

About SuccessKPI: SuccessKPI's Insight and Action Platform is an AI-driven Experience Analytics SaaS Platform. The platform unifies data from the cross-channel customer experience journey and integrates insights and action recommendations with popular CCaaS solutions, including Amazon, Genesys, UJet, and Talkdesk. SuccessKPI serves a global enterprise market with operations in the US, Europe, and Latin America. Some of the largest contact centers in the world leverage SuccessKPI including government, BPO, financial, and global retail enterprises. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

About Banneker Partners:

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical software businesses to drive long-term, sustainable value. Banneker collaborates with management teams through capital, strategic, and operational support to enable accelerated growth guided by the focus on enhancing value to the end customers of the software. The six partners at Banneker have over 130 years of software investing and operating experience and have worked with companies ranging from $1 million to $1 billion in revenue.

