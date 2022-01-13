PREMIER FAMILY MEDICAL ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT TO WHOLE-PATIENT CARE FOR GENERATIONS OF UTAHANS WITH NEW COLLABORATION

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Family Medical, a leading physician group in Utah County, announces additional services in response to the increased need for behavioral health support in Utah with the launch of its integrated behavioral health program at its American Fork Location. In collaboration with evolvedMD, Premier Family Medical will now offer patients access to high-quality behavioral health services in the same location as their primary care provider starting with the American Fork Location and expanding across their entire portfolio.



"The pandemic changed us and continues to challenge us. With a deep commitment to this community, I am grateful that we now have an opportunity to support those closest to us," said Holden Holt, CEO of Premier Family Medical. "We may not be able to control the world around us, but we can control factors impacting our mental health. It's no longer taboo and it's at the top of our priority list. That's why we are ecstatic to announce our new collaboration with evolvedMD."



Beginning in early 2022, evolvedMD will embed behavioral health specialists onsite within Premier Family Medical's primary care sites to collaborate and drive improved patient outcomes.

"We want to normalize mental health," said Erik Osland, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of evolvedMD. "We've already made significant strides in the Salt Lake City area, and we're excited to keep that momentum going for patients and their families beyond the borders of SLC with Premier Family Medical."



With the launch of Premier Family Medical, this marks the fourth major primary group in Utah that's committed to whole-patient care in collaboration with evolvedMD.



About Premier Family Medical

Premier Family Medical is a physician group which has been serving Utah for four generations. They are a group of Family Primary Care Physicians, dermatology, and ancillary care providers. Locations are available in Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Lindon, Mountain Point Medical Center, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, and Vineyard, Utah.



About evolvedMD

Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.

