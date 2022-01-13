Political Podcast Majority 54 Announces Brand Refresh, Doubling Down On Mission To Reach Across The Aisle For a More Progressive Future

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Media Network, a women-founded, mission-driven podcast network, today unveiled a newly refreshed brand identity for its popular politics podcast Majority 54, featuring new cover art, content segments, and plans for live shows leading up to the midterm elections.

New Majority 54 cover art.

Since 2017, hosts Jason Kander and Ravi Gupta have offered their incisive perspectives on the issues that matter the most in politics, guiding Americans who voted for progress in 2016 as they convince their friends, family, and loved ones to join the Democrat majority.

Progressives from Ravi and Jason's camp understand that incremental progress will not be made unless Democrats reach out to those on the fence. Both Ravi and Jason are uniquely positioned to lead this effort, having run many successful Democratic campaigns in deeply red areas. They will redouble their efforts to ease tensions between the parties by reaching across the aisle and welcoming guests from both sides. While there are many great political podcasts, there are few that seek to extirpate the political polarization that plagues our country as Majority 54 does.

Accompanying the refresh are new show segments that will deep dive into key midterm races, highlighting the political idiosyncrasies of each state and the unique players to pay attention to, while encouraging listeners to get involved. As always, Jason and Ravi will bring insightful and timely conversations to audiences nationwide and will offer tangible ways for listeners—and the party—to turn people from red to blue.

Episodes are published every Thursday and can be accessed on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Wonder Media Network is a pioneering audio-first media company that uses stories to inspire action, to promote equality and justice, and to introduce empathy into politics, business, and culture. Wonder Media Network (WMN) presents the stories we seldom hear and the perspectives we often miss. We dig into the narratives of people - particularly women - who are stepping up to enact change. WMN is a women's media company born out of a sense that gender parity in all segments of society is a value worth fighting for. We create original content, work with like-minded organizations and individuals to co-create content, and offer end-to-end production services to select clients for white-label projects. Interested in working with us? Don't hesitate to reach out.

Contact:Mackenzie Mills

Media Liaison

(702) 884-0496

Mackenzie@wondermedianetwork.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wonder Media Network