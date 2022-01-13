Identity Automation Rolls Out RapidIdentity SafeID to Help Schools Counter the Growing Threat of Account Takeovers and Ransomware Attacks

Powered by SpyCloud, RapidIdentity SafeID Continuously Monitors All Digital Identities and Secures Those That Have Been Compromised in Data Breaches and Detected on the Dark Web

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, the digital identity platform for education, today announced the launch of RapidIdentity SafeID, a new option for educational institutions that use the company's flagship RapidIdentity platform to manage identities and access. RapidIdentity SafeID constantly compares digital identities used at customer institutions and can alert and/or automate security measures when compromised credentials are discovered so IT can take action to prevent account takeovers and targeted attacks.

Remote learning has expanded the threat landscape significantly, and hackers continue to focus on the education sector, according to a recent ISACA report . Stolen credentials are the primary method cybercriminals use to access educational institution networks and data, and breaches can have major financial repercussions, including higher insurance premiums. Strong password policies aren't a panacea because bad habits like reusing the same password across multiple platforms put everyone at risk.

School IT teams are often overburdened and underequipped, making it a challenge for them to keep tabs on user account security. RapidIdentity SafeID helps by alerting IT automatically when compromised credentials are detected by checking school user credentials against data in SpyCloud's proprietary repository, the world's largest repository of data recaptured from breaches and other underground sources. Alerts support automated responses from the school to rapidly respond to the vulnerability.

Identity Automation's partnership with SpyCloud provides advance warning that IT teams wouldn't receive using other popular credentials monitoring tools. This can shorten the window of exposure and lessen the chance of a data breach since 80% of account takeovers occur soon after a data loss, often before the public knows. RapidIdentity SafeID lets security teams react quickly to mitigate the threat, whether by killing an active session, requiring a reset or requiring the user to leverage multi-factor authentication to gain access.

"The education sector is the most targeted industry for ransomware attacks, and the average cost to remediate a data breach is well in excess of $2.5 million when you consider all associated expenses," said Identity Automation CEO Jim Harold. "Many people reuse passwords across dozens of other sites and apps, increasing the potential for compromised credentials. RapidIdentity SafeID is unique because it offers insight and a path to threat remediation on a platform specifically built for edtech ecosystems. It provides real relief to stressed IT teams."

Another advantage of using RapidIdentity SafeID is that it doesn't require professional services or special training to implement. As a feature on the popular RapidIdentity platform, RapidIdentity SafeID just requires a license and a simple walkthrough to inform school IT professionals of what it does and how they can leverage the intelligence they receive to address compromised credentials. Implementation is simple for Identity Automation customers who understand RapidIdentity's authentication policies and delegation process.

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit identityautomation.com.

