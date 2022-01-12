Topps Teams Up with Gonzaga Bulldogs' Chet Holmgren for All-New Trading Card Deal

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps Company, Inc., a global leader in sports and entertainment trading cards and collectibles, a part of Fanatics Trading Cards, today announced a new partnership with Gonzaga Bulldogs' star center, Chet Holmgren, marking the game-changing expansion of its product portfolio back into the basketball space. Holmgren's deal is the biggest Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) investment that Topps has ever made with a collegiate athlete, and offerings will include physical and digital trading cards, rights for products such as Bowman University Basketball and Bowman NEXT, autographed trading cards and curated social media content.

(PRNewsfoto/The Topps Company)

As a five-star recruit and the number-one player in the 2021 class, Holmgren will extend Topps' diverse product offerings as they continue to broaden their ever-expanding footprint and roster of notable athletes and superstars.

"At Topps, we are always looking for ways to expand our reach to new audiences and celebrate the hardworking, determined athletes across all areas of sports on both a professional and collegiate level," said David Leiner, Vice President and General Manager of Global Sports & Entertainment at Topps. "This new partnership with Chet marks an exciting new addition to our product portfolio, and we're thrilled to continue to introduce sports fans and collectors, both old and new, to our trading cards through another innovative collaboration."

"I am beyond excited to be partnering with such an iconic company like Topps who has showcased some of the best athletes in the world over the last 80 years," said Chet Holmgren. "I'm looking forward to teaming up with Topps as they continue to capture the action of the game and I'm excited to share my passion of basketball with fans and collectors around the world."

Topps' partnership with Chet Holmgren will feature a player-curated set, an artist-based set, and fan-favorite Topps NOW cards that capture highlights from the 2021/2022 season for collectors and basketball lovers to enjoy. A limited-edition card will also be released with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting Can Do Canines, a non-profit organization that is important to Holmgren. Can Do Canines is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities by created mutually beneficial partnerships with specially trained dogs. The all-new products are set to release in 2022.

For more information on Topps products and offerings, please visit https://www.topps.com/.

About The Topps Company

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Trading Cards, a next-gen physical and digital trading cards company that was launched in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Fanatics, Inc. Through Fanatics Trading Cards, Topps entertains and delights consumers with a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. For additional information visit fanaticsinc.com, topps.com, play.toppsapps.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Topps Company