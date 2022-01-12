TAYLOR MORRISON'S FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) ("Taylor Morrison"), a leading national homebuilder and developer, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com under the Events & Presentations tab. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

For call participants, the dial-in number is (844) 200-6205 and conference ID is 223761.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is a leading national homebuilder and developer. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2021, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:

Mackenzie Aron, VP Investor Relations

Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

