Network Health Announces Executive Retirement and Promotions

MENASHA, Wis., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Health, the Wisconsin-based health insurance plan, announces the retirement and promotion of key executives. Effective January 31, 2022, Colleen Singh, vice president of operations at Network Health will retire. Jess Vander Zanden will assume executive leadership of operations as vice president of operations and human resources transitioning into the role beginning January 1, 2022.

Network Health (PRNewsfoto/Network Health)

Since April of 2017, Singh led the charge to improve operational efficiencies at Network Health. Singh led the team to achieve substantial revenue recoveries, earn a 5-Star customer service rating, built a successful subrogation program and reached an exceptionally high claims auto-adjudication rate.

"Colleen spent her entire career connecting members with high quality services to improve the overall member experience. We will certainly miss her passion for process improvement, customer service and advocacy for her team," Network Health President and Chief Executive Officer Coreen Dicus-Johnson said.

Vander Zanden started at Network Health over thirteen years ago as a social worker and built many successful programs including compliance and human resources. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh, Masters of Social Work from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and a Masters of Organization Business from Silver Lake College.

"Jess continues to be a key member of the executive team at Network Health, returning to her operational roots with this promotion. I am confident Jess is the ideal leader to drive excellent operational innovation for a superior Network Health member experience," Dicus-Johnson said.

Angela Keenan, who has been a member of the compliance department for 10 years, will transition to the role of compliance officer. Keenan is a member of the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) and is certified in health care compliance. She has a bachelor's degree from Northern Michigan University and is scheduled to graduate in May of 2022 with her master's in Leadership and Organizational Development through Lakeland University.

About Network Health

Founded in 1982, Network Health offers customized commercial and Medicare health insurance services to employers, individuals and families in more than 23 counties throughout Wisconsin. Through its strong reputation for quality health care coverage and superior customer service, Network Health has grown to serve more than 111,000 members. Network Health has a 5 out of 5 Star Rating for Medicare Advantage PPO plans from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, outperforming the national average of 4.5 Stars. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Network Health has a 4.5 out of 5 rating for both Medicare and commercial products for 2021-2022 from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Network Health is one of only four health plans in Wisconsin receiving this NCQA score for Medicare and commercial plans, and no other plans in Wisconsin are rated higher. Network Health is ranked in the top 32 commercial plans and top 25 Medicare plans, and was also named one of the "Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022" by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at networkhealth.com. Visit our blog at networkhealth.com/grow-in-the-know/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Network Health